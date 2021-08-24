Fremont golf runner-up at at Columbus Triangular

The Fremont girls golf team finished runner-up at the Columbus Triangular Monday, shooting a 427 as a group.

“I thought the kids competed today,” said Fremont coach Matt Burg. “There were some struggles and growing pains for this young group, which is good early in the season. As long as they are learning from these rounds, it will make us better in the long run.”

Ansley Giesselmann finished third overall to lead Fremont, carding a 91.

“Ansley really battled through today’s round,” Burg said. “She really didn’t have her “A” game today and was still able to manage a 3rd place finish. I’m excited to watch her develop as she works on becoming acclimated to high school golf.”

Miriam Huss and Emma Benson both shot a 105 followed by Zoey Kallio at 126. Haylee Bates entered the clubhouse with a 129 to round out the varsity scoring.

Columbus won the triangular with a 363 led by Sarah Lasso’s 79.

Fremont returns to the course Friday, playing at Awarii Dunes for the Kearney Invite.

