Fremont golf takes 11th at Columbus Invite
Fremont golf finished 11th at the Columbus Invite with a +69, 357, team score. 

Tyler Show led the Tigers with +12, 84, to finish in a tie for 23rd. 

Carson Vecera shot a +17, 89, ending in a tie for 42nd. 

"Tyler and Carson were both close to break through rounds today," Fremont coach Matt Burg said. "A couple of breaks go there way and they are shooting season lows. They are trending on the right direction right now.”

Alex Riessen and Grady Moller shot identical +20, 92, to round out the Tigers team score. 

Riessen started his day with a career best 39 on the front side.

Parker McInroy also shot a +27, 99, for Fremont. 

Grand Island and Westside tied for the team title as both schools finished at +36, 333. 

