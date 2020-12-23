 Skip to main content
Fremont grapplers best Lincoln Southeast in home dual
Fremont grapplers best Lincoln Southeast in home dual

Fremont won its home dual with Lincoln Southeast 45-36 Tuesday night.

All but one match came down to a decision with the Tigers claiming six wins by pin.

Joel Molzahn (113) secured the fastest pin of the evening for Fremont, taking down Marty Ruskamp in 31 seconds.

Justin Leon (152) and Tommy Wentz (170) joined the first period pin club as Leion took down Loren Pasco in 42 seconds while Wentz most of the opening two minutes to get the win, securing the pin with seven seconds left in the round.

Derrick Alfaro (126) earned a second period pin over Alex Hicken in 2:21.

Both Nathan Taylor (182) and Felix Bernal (132) pins came in the third period.

Titus Richardson (285) secured the only win by decision on the night, beating Owen Anthony 10-5.

Orlando Estrada (120), Carlos Gomez (138), Luke Follett (145), Michael Dalton (160), Angel Mejia (195) and Benny Alfaro (220) all lost their matches by pin in the opening period. 

Fremont will return to the mats after the calendar turns over, taking part in an invitational hosted by Creighton Prep on Jan. 2. 

