Fremont handles No. 6 Lincoln East with big third quarter

Whatever Fremont coach Kelly Flynn told his team at halftime, he should keep in his back pocket.

After scoring only six points in the second quarter Tuesday against No. 6 Lincoln East, the Class A second-rated Tigers erupted for a 34-point third quarter and a 77-60 victory at East High School.

“We’ve really been having good third quarters,” Flynn said. “Those have been big for us, and I think so much of it was coming out playing with energy and playing with confidence and hitting some big shots.”

The speedy Spartans recovered from an early 12-point deficit and closed the first half on an 8-0 run to take a one-point halftime lead.

But Fremont has the state’s deepest offensive attack and it didn’t take long for the Tigers to regain their offensive touch. They hit 11 of 18 shots in the third quarter, including four threes, and got to the free-throw line. Six different players scored in the frame, and senior Charli Earth capped it with a three-pointer from the top of the key before the buzzer.

Fremont (11-2) turned a 28-27 halftime deficit into a 61-47 advantage.