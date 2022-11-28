Fremont harriers compete at Midwest Region championship

For some, the two days after Thanksgiving is prime time to recover from the annual feast.

Not the Fremont cross country teams.

The Tigers took to the racecourse at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside for the Champs Sports Midwest Region championships Saturday in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Sophomore Juan Gonzalez competed in the championship division while the remainder of the Fremont boys squad raced in the open Junior/Senior and Freshman/Sophomore divisions.

Gonzalez finished 16th with a time of 15:35.10 in a field of the top runners from across 12 states. He was one of three underclassmen to finish in the top 25.

Wes Pleskac left his mark on the Jr./Sr. Division, taking home the win with a time of 16:44.2, fending off Evan Rice of Walled Lake Northern in Michigan by a second to claim the top spot.

Caleb Sund turned in a time of 17:12.7 to place fifth.

Will Schulz was the third Tiger across the line, clocking in at 17:36.3 for an 11th place finish.

Also running in the older division were Coulter Fritz (18:36.5, 36th), Paulo Torres (18:55, 41st), Nathan Soto (20:34, 64th) and Nick Soto (22:34.1, 74th).

Fremont was the only team to field enough runners to build a team score in the Jr./Sr. Division.

In the younger division, Noah Miller was the Tigers top placer, running a 17:43.5 to finish 16th.

A trio of Fremont runners clocked in just outside of the top 25.

Jase Laday led the group, finishing 28th with a time of 18:09.5 followed by Mason Nau and Raymond Rise finishing back-to-back in 31st and 32nd place. Nau ran an 18:14.4 while Rise crossed at 18:23.1.

Fremont’s other runners in the younger division included Steven Fiscus Jr. (18:43.7, 37th), Jonathan Linares (19:54.8, 54th), Tolan Manka (19:59.9, 55th), Jaxon Pleskac (20:13.9, 59th), and Ben England (21:38, 73rd).

The six runners for the girls team competed in the open division.

A pack of four Tigers claimed the sixth through ninth spots led by a pair of 21:32.6’s from Maris Dahl and Chloe Hemmer. Maddie Grosse finished 13 seconds after the duo with a time of 21:45, good for eighth place.

Ayva Darmento grabbed the final top 10 spot for Fremont with a time fo 21:49.2.

Jenna Knuppel ran a 23:12.6 to take home 17th place and Allison Merrill finished 20th in 2337.50.