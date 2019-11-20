Tori Baker’s love of softball was apparent to Fremont High School head coach Mike Schleicher.
“Tori is one of those athletes that just does things the right way,” Schleicher said about the senior. “Tori has a strong work ethic and takes a business-like approach at practices and in games. It is evident to anyone that watches her play that she loves the sport of softball and enjoys competing.”
Baker was honored recently for her efforts on the diamond. She was named to the All-Heartland Athletic Conference Team.
Baker recorded a team-best 41 hits and batted .383 during the Tigers’ 17-20 season. She knocked in 22 runs and finished with four doubles and two triples.
Schleicher said he was impressed with her mental approach at the plate.
“She does an excellent job of assessing pitchers before her first at-bat and throughout the game,” he said. “Those mental at-bats have served her well when she steps in the batter’s box.”
Baker was one of many FHS athletes to earn HAC recognition for fall sports. Teammates Ella Cooper, Kylie Phillips and Anna Prauner were honorable mention selections for softball.
In volleyball, Hannah Wilson was named to the All-HAC squad.
The junior is a three-year starter for the Tigers. She finished with 40 ace serves, 140 kills, 531 set assists and 296 digs.
“Hannah is the team leader and leaves it all on the court every day,” Fremont coach Cindy Kostek said.
Elise Estudillo and Ellah Hofer of the Tigers were honorable mention selections.
In football, juniors Jack Cooper and Dawson Glause and senior Carter Richmond were all-league selections.
You have free articles remaining.
Cooper, who bounced back from a knee injury suffered as a sophomore, excelled in his first season as the starting quarterback. He was 128 of 210 passing for 1,812 yards and 16 touchdowns.
“When Jack is in there, we are never out of a game,” Fremont coach Seth McClain told the Tribune earlier this fall. “He just makes plays.”
Glause was Cooper’s favorite receiver. The 5-foot-11 multi-sport athlete led the Tigers in receptions (38), receiving yards (784) and touchdown receptions (8). On defense, he recorded 24 tackles, broke up three passes and recovered a fumble.
The 6-1, 270-pound Richmond recorded 12 tackles, including a sack on the defensive line. He was also a stalwart on the offensive line that protected Cooper and helped Micah Moore rush for 799 yards.
Moore, Boone Gray, Keegan Menning, Jesus Morales-Sanchez, Kade Richardson, Conner Richmond, Colton McCurdy and Carter Newill were honorable mention picks.
McClain’s crew also had 19 players named to the HAC all-academic squad. Those athletes include: Morales-Sanchez, Seth Redding, Sergio Chavez-Morales, Quinn Gossett, Drew Sellon, Ben Wimer, Gray, Jon Kment, Menning, the Richmonds, Mason Limbach, Mason Moore, Carter Sintek, Cooper, Tyler Downey, Glause, Brady Millard and Micah Moore.
In volleyball, Morgan Raue, Mickey George, Hofer, Mya Bolden, Lily Vaughn, Samantha Bobbett, Estudillo, Juliana Godinez, Grace Williams, Wilson and Kloee Morgan were recognized.
Coach Justin Bigsby had eight athletes honored for boys tennis, including: Alex Bigsby, Kenan Brodd, William Furnas III, Avery Martin, Shane Miller, Logan Schlautman, Anthony Siemer and Sebastian Villagomez.
In girls golf, Coach Matt Burg had four athletes honored: Chloe Miller, Tiffany Carnahan, Maggie Norris and Alyssa Walters.
Carlie Neuhaus, Emerson Gilfry, Maddie Schleicher, Alexa Chapman, Phillips, Cami Bisson, Makenzie Ridder and Mallory Schleicher were recognized in softball.
Coach Jake Smrcina’s all-academic selections in girls cross country include: Shelby Bracker, Elli Dahl, Lucy Dillon, Mara Hemmer, Avry LaFavor, Emily Nau, Aubrey Rathke, Katherine Sasse, Madison Ustohal and Mia Wagner.
All-academic picks from Coach Sean McMahon’s boys cross country squad include: Tyson Baker, Turner Blick, Andrew Blocker, Max Brown, Francisco Garcia Jr., Zac McGeorge, Nolan Miller, Matt Ondracek, Braden Taylor, Tristan Thurlow, Owen Wagner and Carter Waters.