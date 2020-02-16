Fremont High boys drop last two

Omaha Burke burst out to a 16-4 lead and never looked back beating Fremont High 77-53 in boys basketball action Saturday night in Fremont.

On Friday night it was Lincoln Pius X earning a 73-47 win over the Tigers in Lincoln.

Unlike Saturday, the Tigers started hot against the Thunderbolts trailing just 14-13 after one quarter, but from there it was all Pius X.

The Bolts outscored FHS 41-18 over the next two quarters to put the game out of reach.

Junior Sam Hoiberg led 12 players scoring for Pius X with a game-high 16 points. No other player scored in double figures.

Massimo Lojing led Fremont in scoring with 12 points against Pius. Micah Moore and Caden Curry added eight points apiece for the Tigers.

Burke's 16-4 first-quarter lead grew to 35-15 at the half and 56-28 at the end of three quarters.

Fremont returns to action Thursday, Feb. 20 when they travel to Lincoln Northeast. They hit the road again on Friday at Lincoln North Star. Both games are scheduled for a 7:45 p.m. tip-off.

Saturday

BURKE 77, FREMONT 53