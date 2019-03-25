After starting the season 0-2, Fremont High School was looking to change its boys soccer fortunes Saturday afternoon against Platteview.
The Tigers did just that as David Estrada scored a pair of goals to spark FHS to a 5-1 win at Heedum Field.
“It has been a hard spring for us,” Fremont coach Sean Murphy said. “Obviously with what has been going on in Fremont with the flooding affecting so many of our athletes, we wanted something positive to happen for them. Overall I’m very happy with how they responded with all the chaos going on during the week with the weather. It was a big emotional win for us.”
The victory came in Fremont’s second game of a triangular. They opened play Saturday with a 4-1 setback to Papillion-La Vista.
Against the Monarchs, junior Avi Salas scored a goal off a Nate Dillon throw-in 14 minutes into the game to put Fremont up 1-0.
The Monarchs tied it on a penalty kick four minutes later.
“That let them get it back to even and gave them more confidence,” Murphy said. “It was an unnecessary foul that we didn’t need to commit.”
The Monarchs struck again — with 11 seconds left in the first half — to go up for good.
“That was kind of the back breaker for us,” Murphy said.
The Monarchs added two goals in the second half to close out the win. Kendall Anderson had two goals for PLV. Moritz Gust had one goal and two assists while Keegan Hylok had one goal.
Sophomore Reese Franzen had seven saves for the Tigers. Senior Jake Heineman had one.
The Tigers came out fired up for Platteview — perhaps a bit too amped up.
“I think we expected to win that game and I think maybe in the first half we were trying to get amazing goals instead of just putting them on frame and being accurate with our shots,” Murphy said. “We had 16 or 17 shots in the first half, but only six on frame. It was a little frustrating.”
Estrada scored the only goal of the first half. The junior and senior Ricky Guel added goals in the opening minutes of the second half to put the Tigers firmly in control.
“We were able to get a lot of kids playing time and some others rest after playing three games in less than 18 hours,” Murphy said.
Carlos Bazan and Rey Lopez closed out the scoring for the Tigers.
Franzen and Heineman had three saves apiece in the win.
“We’re happy to have them both and it was good to have them both get some time out there,” Murphy said about the goalies. “I thought our defense played well, too. We gave up some goals, but in some cases it wasn’t their fault as much as the midfield not getting back to take care of their responsibilities.”
The Tigers return to action at 5 Thursday night at Seacrest Field in Lincoln against Northeast.