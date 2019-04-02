Lincoln Southeast swept all matches to win the Fremont Triangular Monday afternoon at the FHS Courts.
Although Fremont lost all of their matches to the Knights they swept Bellevue East to finish second.
“I was pleased with the way the girls competed today,” FHS coach Jeremy Larson said.
Elise Patchen and Hannah Wilson lost a hard-fought match against Southeast 8-1 at No. 1 doubles before defeating BE 8-3.
“Elise and Hannah looked really strong in their match against Bellevue East,” Larson said.
At. No. 2 doubles, Lexie Glosser and Miah Vakiner fell 8-3 to Southeast and defeated BE 8-2 and at No. 3 doubles Payton Eyler and Tawnie Escamilla dropped an 8-4 match. Bellevue East did not have a No. 3 doubles team.
“Lexie and Miah played some of their best tennis so far this season. They started strong against Lincoln Southeast and then it got away towards the middle of the match,” Larson said. “Payton and Tawnie battled tough in their match but Southeast was able to pull away with the win.”
Anna Baskova, Jules Schmidt and Elise Estudillo all lost to Southeast but picked up wins over Bellevue East.
“Anne, Jules, and Elise and played really well in their singles matches,” Larson said. “They were especially strong in their wins against Bellevue East.”
The Tigers return to action today on their home courts in a dual against Blair beginning at 3 p.m.
Fremont Triangular
At FHS Courts
Team Scores: Lincoln Southeast 12, Fremont 6, Bellevue East 0.
No. 1 Singles: Camilla Ibrahimova def. Sophie Timmins, BE 8-0 Ibrahimova def. Anna Baskova, FHS, 8-0 Baskova def. Timmins 8-5.
No. 2 Singles: Evie Barnett, LSE def. Angela Palmquist, BE 8-1 Barnett def. Jules Schmidt 8-0 Schmidt def. Palmquist 8-1.
No. 3 Singles: Lily Rippeteau, LSE def. Taylor Myers, BE 8-0 Rippeteau def. Elise Estudillo, FHS 8-2 Estudillo def. Myers 8-2.
No. 1 Doubles: Caroline Miller/Katie Whitehead, LSE def. Ellie Floral/Makenna Johannsen BE 8-1 Johannsen/Whitehead def. Elise Patchen/Hannah Wilson, FHS 8-1 Patchen/Wilson def. Floral/Johannsen 8-3.
No. 2 Doubles: Averie Dodds/Ally Keitges, LSE def. Lillie Mixan/Gabbie Estep, BE 8-0 Dodds/Keitges def. Lexie Glosser/Miah Vakiner, FHS 8-3 Glosser/Vakiner def. Mixan/Estep 8-2.
No. 3 Doubles: Ansley Sothan/Ella Kostal, LSE def. Payton Eyler/Tawnie Escamilla, FHS 8-4 Sothan/Kostal def. BE by forfeit Eyler/Escamilla def. BE by forfeit.
