Emma Witte and Chloe Miller’s prep golf careers have been extended for one more meet.
The Fremont High School seniors were named as additional qualifiers for the Class A state golf meet that is scheduled Monday and Tuesday at the Norfolk Country Club.
Riley Wrhel of Lincoln Northeast, Kaelyn Panko of Papillion-La Vista South, Megan Moy of Omaha Central, Hailey Reavis of Millard West and Samantha Randels of Gretna were also named as additional qualifiers.
The Tigers finished fifth on Monday in the A-3 district tournament at Holmes Golf Course. Only the top three teams qualified for the state meet. Witte shot a 97 while Miller had a 100, but both didn’t finish in the top 10 that was required to be individual qualifiers.
Fremont coach Matt Burg said Monday he was hopeful both would get to Norfolk as additional qualifiers.
“Chloe played and contributed all four years for us,” Burg said. “She did a great job. Emma transferred here from Bergan and has been a major contributor, qualifying for state with Chloe last year. We were very fortunate to have her be a Tiger for her last two years of high school.”
The two helped the Tigers steadily improve from last year.
“I really thought this year we were more consistent,” Burg said. “I know our scoring average was better than last year.”