OMAHA — Fremont High School captured second place at the Omaha Bryan Volleyball Tournament that was conducted Friday and Saturday.
The Tigers went 3-1 in pool play. They defeated Omaha Northwest 25-10, 16-25, 25-22, Lincoln High 25-19, 22-25, 25-19 and Omaha North 25-22, 25-6 before falling 25-23, 25-14 to Columbus Scotus.
In the tournament, Fremont beat Bellevue East 25-15, 17-25, 25-23 and Omaha Burke 25-23, 25-23 before losing in the finals to Scotus, 25-10 25-23.
“I was pleased with our ability to overcome,” Fremont coach Cindy Kostek said. “We had a couple of really off sets, but each time we responded in the next set.”
Lexi Proskovec had six kills in the championship match. Chelsi Judds-Krenk and Riley Hoerath had two apiece. Taylor Pemberton and Elise Estudillo had one block each. Estudillo also had 18 digs while Sarah Wilson had eight. Hannah Wilson finished with seven digs and seven assists. Pemberton added four assists.
Against East, Proskovec had 10 kills while Hoerath finished with five. Judds-Krenk and Hannah Wilson added four apiece while Estudillo and Pemberton had three each.
Hannah Wilson had 18 digs and 12 set assists. Pemberton had 14 digs and 13 assists. Estudillo had 12 digs while Proskovec and Sarah Wilson had 10 and eight, respectively.
Madi Moore, Hannah Wilson and Proskovec finished with one ace serve apiece.
Kostek said the Tigers made a slight adjustment during the tournament that paid dividends.
“We changed our libero from center back to left back and I believe it is more effective,” she said.
Hannah Wilson had seven kills in the win over Northwest. Hoerath and Proskovec had five apiece. Estudillo had three aces while Pemberton had a team-best 13 assists. Proskovec finished with 15 digs.
In the win over the Links, Proskovec had eight kills while Estudillo had four aces. Moore added two aces while Judds-Krenk and Hoerath finished with two blocks each.
Hannah Wilson, Sarah Wilson and Proskovec had eight digs each.
In the sweep of North Estudillo had four aces while Proskovec had 12 digs, two aces and three kills. Judds-Krenk had two blocks while Hannah Wilson (seven) and Pemberton (five) led in assists.
In the pool loss to Scotus, Proskovec and Hannah Wilson finished with four kills each. Hannah Wilson also had three aces while Sarah Wilson finished with 16 digs. Pemberton distributed nine assists.
The Tigers, 7-6, play Tuesday night at Lincoln High before hosting South Sioux City on Thursday.