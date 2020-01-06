In a slow, grind-it-out game that tested the Fremont High girls basketball team’s usual fast-paced style of play, the Tigers made the necessary adjustments and beat Kearney 46-37 Saturday night at Al Bahe Gymnasium.
The finish was a contrast to Fremont’s usual high-scoring offensive attack that features a lethal transition game. But Kearney used long possessions where they sat back and held the ball to keep Fremont from initiating its transition onslaught. Head coach Kelly Flynn felt Kearney’s style stymied the team a bit but was proud of his team for rising above and finding a way to win.
“Anytime you get a win you can take that away as a positive but we didn’t want it to be this close, we wanted to set the tempo and I felt like we did that early on but they run a very deliberate offense and they sat back and set the tempo for much of the middle part of the game,” Flynn said. “We didn’t shoot the ball great today, but we did a great job of working inside and getting to the line and knocking down our free throws with (Taylor) McCabe doing a good job of really pushing the envelope to get to the line a lot at the end to help put the game away.”
McCabe was a big contributor down the stretch, scoring eight of her 17 points in the fourth quarter. To combat Kearney’s style of play, the sophomore continually fought to get chances inside and get points from the free throw line.
“It was hard because their possessions were a lot longer than what we were used to so we didn’t have the ball as much, but down the stretch, we were able to get the ball to the right people and take good shots,” McCabe said. “Shots weren’t falling for me and a lot of my teammates so we talked about getting downhill and getting contact to get to the line when that happens and that worked well for us tonight.”
McCabe finished with 17 points and five rebounds to lead the Tigers with Charli Earth (8 points, 6 rebounds) and Macy Bryant (8 points, 5 rebounds) also contributing for Fremont. Flynn was happy with his team’s ability to adjust as shots didn’t fall and they worked to get shots closer to the basket and get to the line, as well as not letting the lack of made baskets knock their confidence.
“I think that we have seen us shoot very well and come out making a lot of shots like we did during the HAC Tournament recently and that can snowball and everyone is confident and hitting shots, but I think we have seen that the same can be said for not making shots and that is why we talk about getting to the basket to either get to the line or to get easy looks with a layup,” Flynn said. “We are not always going to be shooting lights out, we hope we can but you just can’t every night. Those three-pointers even when you’re shooting well you’re still missing a lot but that is why getting to the basket close in is so important.”
Fremont, which moved to 11-2, will return to its home court at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, versus Lincoln East.
Fremont 14 9 4 19 — 46
Kearney 13 7 6 11 — 37
Kearney — Kari Struebing 3, Adison Wood 3, Kierstynn Garner 6, Aspen Rusher 12, Sydney Province 5, Lily Novacek 6, Kaleigh Hatcher 2.
Fremont — Sydney Golladay 3, Taylor McCabe 17, Lexie Glosser 2, Bella Keaton 2, Sarah Shepard 6, Charlie Earth 8, Macy Bryant 8.
