COLUMBUS — When a team is looking for its first win, Fremont High School isn’t really the opponent you want to face.
Columbus found that out on Friday night. The Tigers scored the first eight points of the game and went on to defeat the Discoverers 72-34.
The win improves the Tigers to 9-2 while the Discoverers fall to 0-9.
Tessa Chicoine led Fremont with 17 points. Sydney Golladay added 12 while freshmen Taylor McCabe and Sarah Shepard chipped in 10 each. Another ninth-grader, Macy Bryant, had nine points and a team-best eight rebounds.
“I really liked seeing that balance,” FHS coach Kelly Flynn said. “We had four girls in double figures and Macy was right there with nine. When you have four or five girls get in double figures, it makes it pretty difficult for a team to figure out who they want to defend.”
The Tigers never trailed as they hit their first three shots. Golladay started it with a 15-foot jumper. McCabe and Golladay then hit a trey apiece to put Columbus in the 8-0 hole.
Fremont hit 18 of 29 shots from the field in the first half (62 percent).
The Discoverers did close to 15-9 on Lauren Benck’s 3 with less than a minute to play in the opening quarter, but Madi Moore’s traditional three-point play gave the Tigers an 18-9 lead entering the second quarter.
Chicoine heated up in the second quarter. She hit a pair of 3-point baskets to boost the Tigers to a 43-14 halftime lead. The senior center was 3-for-3 from beyond the arc for the game.
“I’m a little worried we might not be able to get her back on the power block again,” Flynn joked. “Tessa did play a great game. We were really proud of her and the way she shot the ball. I was also proud of the way the other girls found her.”
The Tigers finished with 15 assists, including five from Golladay. Fellow junior Emma Shepard had four.
The Tigers’ relentless pressure forced 24 turnovers. Fremont also outrebounded the Discoverers 31-20. Bryant had six of the team’s 16 offensive boards.
“The girls didn’t let up and kept playing hard under the basket even after the game had been decided,” Flynn said.
Jaylee Cone’s basket following an offensive rebound put the Tigers up by 30 — 45-15 — early in the third quarter. Aspen Luebbe’s 3-pointer helped Columbus close to 48-24, but the Tigers went on a 15-0 run that was capped by a Charli Earth free throw.
Bryant’s basket put the Tigers up 67-26 heading to the fourth quarter.
“I was happy to see the unselfish play tonight,” Flynn said. “There were a lot of other girls that gave us a lift, but we didn’t get to see them as much because of the running clock.”
Benck led Columbus with 10 points. Gracie Luebbe had three assists.
The Tigers will host Lincoln Southwest at 6 Friday night in a Heartland Athletic Conference game. The two teams will also meet Jan. 22 on the Silver Hawks’ home floor for the HAC Tournament championship.
Weather delayed the start of the tournament by two days, pushing the title game to later in the month.
In the semifinals on Wednesday, Southwest beat Kearney 44-37 while the Tigers beat Lincoln Pius 51-46 to avenge the only loss they have suffered against Nebraska competition this season. FHS went 3-1 in the Nike Tournament of Champions last month in Phoenix.
Box Score
Fremont 18 25 24 5 — 72
Columbus 9 5 12 8 — 34
Columbus — Lauren Benck 10, Gracie Luebbe 7, Macee Trotta 2, Aspen Luebbe 7, Jaleigh Adams-Tuls 3, Logan Kapels 5.
Fremont — Sydney Golladay 12, Madi Moore 5, Taylor McCabe 10, Tessa Chicoine 17, Bella Keaton 2, Emma Shepard 2, Sarah Shepard 10, Charli Earth 3, Jaylee Cone 2, Macy Bryant 9.