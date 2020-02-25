Fremont High girls move to district finals

Lincoln North Star’s season highlight may have been a 61-55 upset win over Fremont High Friday night but on Tuesday night the Tigers left little doubt that game was just a blip on the screen winning 74-41 in a District A-7 semifinal.

The Lady Tigers move on to play No. 2 seed Lincoln Southwest who beat No. 3 seed Gretna 34-24 late Tuesday. The district final is scheduled to be played at 6:30 Thursday night at Al Bahe Gymnasium in Fremont.

“What a big difference there was between this game and Friday night,” FHS coach Kelly Flynn said. “I felt that we would play good tonight but I had no idea we would play like this.

“We played intense defense and clicked on offense. It was really fun to watch.”

Macy Bryant clicked both on offense and defense for FHS. The sophomore led a fired-up Fremont High team with 17 points and a game-high 14 rebounds.

Flynn said he liked what he saw from the sophomore, who played sparingly in Friday night’s loss to LNS due to foul trouble.

“I told her it is a lot nicer for us when she stays out of foul trouble,” the coach said. “She was aggressive but smart and she had a big game tonight.”