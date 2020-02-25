Fremont High girls move to district finals

Lincoln North Star’s season highlight may have been a 61-55 upset win over Fremont High Friday night but on Tuesday night the Tigers left little doubt that game was just a blip on the screen winning 74-41 in a District A-7 semifinal.
The Lady Tigers move on to play No. 2 seed Lincoln Southwest who beat No. 3 seed Gretna 34-24 late Tuesday. The district final is scheduled to be played at 6:30 Thursday night at Al Bahe Gymnasium in Fremont.
“What a big difference there was between this game and Friday night,” FHS coach Kelly Flynn said. “I felt that we would play good tonight but I had no idea we would play like this.
“We played intense defense and clicked on offense. It was really fun to watch.”
Macy Bryant clicked both on offense and defense for FHS. The sophomore led a fired-up Fremont High team with 17 points and a game-high 14 rebounds.
Flynn said he liked what he saw from the sophomore, who played sparingly in Friday night’s loss to LNS due to foul trouble.
“I told her it is a lot nicer for us when she stays out of foul trouble,” the coach said. “She was aggressive but smart and she had a big game tonight.”
Taylor McCabe led Fremont in scoring with 18 points. The sophomore surpassed 1,000 points for her career in the win. She hit two 3-pointers to give her 101 on the season.
Senior Sydney Golladay added 15 points and junior Charli Earth ended with 13 points for Fremont.
You have free articles remaining.
Golladay and McCabe led the team with three assists apiece. McCabe also added seven rebounds and Earth pulled down six.
Fremont scored 16 points off of 17 LNS turnovers. The Lady Tigers committed just nine turnovers.
North Star junior Abigayle Krieser scored a game-high 21 points. She also led the team with four rebounds. The Navigators finished the season with a 9-16 record.
FREMONT 74, LINCOLN NORTH STAR 41
FREMONT 74,
LINCOLN NORTH STAR 41
Fremont 19 12 24 19 — 74
Lincoln North Star 8 6 12 15 — 41
Fremont—Sydney Golladay 15, Karley Golladay 1, Taylor McCabe 18, Lexi Glosser 2, Bella Keaton 2, Sarah Shepard 4, Charli Earth 13, Macy Bryant 17, Mackenzie Kinning 2.
Lincoln North Star—Jaeden Webb 3, Sammy Leu 7, Hannah Allick 4, Kylie Shottenkirk 3, Abigayle Krieser 21, Kinsley Ragland 1.