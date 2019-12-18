TEMPE, Ariz. — The Fremont High girls basketball team overcame a double-digit deficit on Wednesday in the opening round of the Nike Tournament of Champions in Arizona.
Sacred Heart Cathedral Preparatory School (San Francisco) built a 10-point lead over Fremont in the third quarter, but the final period belonged to the Tigers and they posted a 56-46 win at Corona del Sol High School in Tempe, Arizona.
FHS remains undefeated with a 6-0 record and will play its next game at 5:30 p.m. CST on Thursday.
Sacred Heart (2-3) was up 29-26 early in the third quarter before going on a 7-0 scoring run to extend its lead to 10 points (36-26).
Taylor McCabe, who finished with a game-high 28 points for Fremont, responded by knocking down a pair of 3-pointers to close the Fightin’ Irish’s lead to 36-32 at the end of the third quarter.
The Tigers maintained that momentum and outscored Sacred Heart 24-10 in the final quarter.
A 3-point basket by Sydney Golladay put Fremont on top 44-42 with 3:30 remaining. A basket by Sacred Heart with 1:30 to play tied the score at 44-44.
Macy Bryant answered with a bucket off an assist by McCabe to give the Tigers the lead for good. FHS outscored the Fightin’ Irish 15-2 in the final 1:10 of the game.
Fremont never trailed in the opening quarter.
Bella Keaton’s 3-pointer gave FHS a 10-6 lead. McCabe scored the final seven points of the quarter for the Tigers as they built a 17-12 advantage.
Sacred Heart outscored Fremont 15-8 in the second quarter to lead 27-25 at halftime.
Fifteen of McCabe’s 28 points came from behind the 3-point line. The sophomore also had six rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Bryant, Charli Earth and Golladay scored seven points apiece. Bryant grabbed a team-high 12 rebounds and had three assists. Golladay had a team-high six assists and two steals. Earth had five rebounds and two steals.
Lexie Glosser scored four points while Keaton had three.
Eleven players scored for Sacred Heart. Dylan Benitez had a team-high 11 points.