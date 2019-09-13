NORTH PLATTE – Fremont High football coach Seth McClain now knows not to question his team’s resiliency.
Faced with a 17-point deficit in the second half, the Tigers battled back to defeat North Platte 24-20 on Friday and spoil the Bulldogs’ homecoming game.
“I don’t know if I’ve ever been down that much and came back and won,” McClain said following Fremont’s comeback victory.
The Tigers’ win puts their record at 3-0, a feat that hasn’t been accomplished by FHS in quite some time.
“We’ve got a resilient group. They really love football,” McClain said. “In years’ past, I don’t know if we would have been able to pull that out. This group is a really close group. They handled some adversity pretty well. They do a lot of stuff together and you can tell.
“There were some really tough situations out there and we had to make some big plays at really crucial times. I know it sounds cliché, but they came up big when they needed to.”
The Tigers trailed 13-3 at halftime and quickly found themselves down 20-3 when North Platte’s Blake Vaughn scored on a 46-yard touchdown run – the Bulldogs’ first play from scrimmage in the second half.
Fremont responded by putting together an 11-play scoring drive that was capped off by a 22-yard pass from Jack Cooper to Dawson Glause. Jace Lamkins’ conversion kick brought the score to 20-10 with 3:55 to play in the third quarter.
North Platte was in the middle of another long drive when FHS took advantage of a miscue on a pitch. Quintin Rudder recovered the fumble for the Tigers.
Seven plays later, Carter Newill rumbled in for a 5-yard touchdown run and Lamkins’ kick pulled Fremont within three points (20-17) with 9:10 left in the game.
The Bulldogs again went to their successful run game, marching the ball down the field while draining the clock. Fifteen plays into the drive, Carter Richmond recovered a North Platte fumble to give the Tigers the ball back with 2:08 remaining.
Fremont began the game-winning drive at its own 34-yard-line. After an incomplete pass on third down, the Tigers faced a crucial 4th-and-11 situation.
The play call was a hook-and-ladder and FHS executed it to perfection as Conner Richmond caught a 5-yard hitch, and as he was being tackled, flipped it to Micah Moore who ran down the sideline for a big gain.
“If we want to win, you’ve got to do some things that are a little unconventional, take chances and gamble,” McClain said. “If we practice something, we’re going to give it a shot. … It was a pretty sweet play.”
After completions to Drew Sellon and Conner Richmond, Cooper found Dawson Glause in the back of the end zone for the 13-yard, go-ahead touchdown. Lamkins’ kick stretched the Tigers’ lead to 24-20.
You have free articles remaining.
Extra practice on its 2-minute offense paid off for Fremont.
“I don’t know what it was, I just had a weird feeling all week this game was going to be close,” McClain said. “I knew they were going to battle us, and I said (in practice), ‘I want to go through the 2-minute offense again. We’ve got to get this stuff down.’”
On their final drive, the Bulldogs advanced to the Tigers’ 26-yard-line before being flagged for intentional grounding, pushing them back to the 35. After a North Platte timeout with 4 seconds left, Fremont forced quarterback Dalton Caley out of the pocket and his pass fell incomplete.
“We didn’t play great on defense, but we got timely stops when we needed to,” McClain said.
The FHS coach also credited the Tigers’ depth with being a big part of the comeback.
“I had a whole second defensive line that I subbed in and they were fresh, and that helped us save our guys on offense,” he said. “They did a really nice job. Sergio Chavez, Quintin Rudder, Kayden Garges and Alex Hernandez went in and did a great job against those guys.”
In the first half, North Platte showcased its stout rushing game which had been averaging nearly 300 yards a contest.
A heavy dose of running back Cody Wright helped the Bulldogs’ offense find its groove. A 7-play, 64-yard drive ended when Caley scored on a 3-yard quarterback keeper with 8:37 left in the opening quarter. The 2-point conversion, failed, though, and North Platte led 6-0.
“It’s an offense that you don’t see very much. It’s hard to prepare for and it’s hard to simulate in practice,” McClain said of the Bulldogs’ offense.
FHS’ first drive stalled at the 8-yard-line, but the Tigers didn’t come away empty as Lamkins made a 26-yard field goal.
The Bulldogs then put together a 9-play, 87-yard drive. An 8-yard TD run by Vaughn put North Platte up 13-3 early in the second quarter.
Fremont looked to be in scoring position late in the second quarter, but the Tigers were stopped by the Bulldogs at the 2-yard line as time expired in the half.
“Our assistants – Coach Lee Jennings, Coach Tony Weinandt and Coach Dave Sellon – made some adjustments at halftime and our kids did a great job with it. … My assistants are awesome,” McClain said. “They really do a great job. We wouldn’t be where we’re at right now without them.”
After two games on the road, the Tigers will be back at home Friday when they host Columbus. The Discoverers (2-1) will be coming off a 34-21 loss to Elkhorn.