{{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN -- Fremont High's Alex Bigsby gutted out a 9-7 victory to finish in fifth place in the Class A State Boys Tennis Tournament Friday at Woods Tennis Center.

The junior battled fourth-seeded Garret Starman of Millard North in the match that saw three lead changes in the 8-game pro set.

The sixth-seeded Bigsby broke serve to take a 6-5 lead and then Starman returned the favor to go up 7-6. But Bigsby won the next two sets to take an 8-7 lead and then won the next set to earn the win.

"This year Class A is loaded with a lot of great players. Some of those moved up from Class B last year so this means a lot to me," said Bigsby, who earned fourth last year at No. 1 doubles with teammate Austin Callahan.

Coach Justin Bigsby said he was proud of the way Alex kept his cool in the match.

"An 8-game pro set is a very intense format and the wind was gusting, too, so it wasn't easy," said the coach who is also Alex's father. "I think Alex played the wind a little bit better than Garret did today."

Alex Bigsby said he continually used his slice shot which with the help of the wind, dropped quicker than usual. He connected on a number of other shots too, he said.

"I was down 6-7 and hit a cross-court shot that he rushed to return and I curved my return down the line and it just landed in," he said. "I yelled 'Come on!' to myself and the crowd got fired up and that was a big help to get me pumped up."

Earlier in the day, Bigsby reached the fifth-place match with an 8-1 win over sophomore Nathan Ramachandran of Creighton Prep. Starman, a senior, defeated Kenton Young of Millard West to advance to the fifth-place match.

On Thursday, Bigsby opened state tournament action with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Ashton Halat of Omaha North. Bigsby then beat 11th-seeded Ryan Carey of Millard South 6-7 (4-7), 7-6 (7-4), (10-5).

In the quarterfinals, leg cramps forced Bigsby to withdraw from his match against third-seeded Joe Harris of Lincoln Southwest.

Coming Soon: Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments