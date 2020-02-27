Fremont High swimmers eyeing medal

The state swimming and diving meet runs today through Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln.

Thursday is the diving portion of the meet, Friday are the prelims and Saturday the finals.

Fremont High qualified two girls and five boys in individual events while all three relays for both the girls and boys also qualified. All will swim in Friday's prelims.

Individually for the girls, FHS sophomore Karsen Jesse is in lane 3 of the second heat of the 50-yard freestyle while senior Emma Walz is in lane 4 of the third heat.

Jesse also qualified in the 500-yard freestyle and will start out of late 4 of the third heat and Walz also qualified in the 100-yard backstroke and will start in lane 6 of the fourth heat.

Both Walz and Jesse are among the top 10 in their respective events heading into the meet.

Walz has the 4th-best time in the field of the 100 backstroke (57.25) and the 8th-best time in the 50 free (24.5). Jesse has the 8th-best time in the 500 free (5:20.82).