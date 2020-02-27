Fremont High swimmers eyeing medal

The state swimming and diving meet runs today through Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln.
Thursday is the diving portion of the meet, Friday are the prelims and Saturday the finals.
Fremont High qualified two girls and five boys in individual events while all three relays for both the girls and boys also qualified. All will swim in Friday's prelims.
Individually for the girls, FHS sophomore Karsen Jesse is in lane 3 of the second heat of the 50-yard freestyle while senior Emma Walz is in lane 4 of the third heat.
Jesse also qualified in the 500-yard freestyle and will start out of late 4 of the third heat and Walz also qualified in the 100-yard backstroke and will start in lane 6 of the fourth heat.
Both Walz and Jesse are among the top 10 in their respective events heading into the meet.
Walz has the 4th-best time in the field of the 100 backstroke (57.25) and the 8th-best time in the 50 free (24.5). Jesse has the 8th-best time in the 500 free (5:20.82).
The girls 200-yard medley relay of Walz, Jesse, and Addie and Ellie Schiemann are in lane three of the fourth heat. The 200-yard freestyle relay of Lucy Dillon, Ellie Schiemann, Grace Blick and Addie Schiemann are in lane 9 of the fourth heat and the 400-yard freestyle relay of Jesse, Blick, Dillon and Walz will start out of lane 7 of the second heat.
Individually for the boys, Anthony Jacobus qualified in the 200-yard free and the 500-yard freestyle. He will start in lane 2 of the second heat of the 200 free and lane 3 of the second heat of the 500 free.
Jon Monson qualified in the 200-yard free and will start out of lane 9 in the third heat.
In the 100-yard freestyle, Monson will swim in the first heat in lane 5 and Mack Prince will start out of lane 8 of the fourth heat.
Prince also qualified in the 100-yard backstroke and will start in lane 3 of the second heat. Connor Christ will also swim in the 100 Back, starting in lane 3 of the third heat.
Nathaniel McClellan qualified in the 100-yard butterfly and will start out of lane 2 of the second heat.
The boys 200-yard medley relay of Prince, Christ, McClellan and Jacobus will start in lane 8 of the fourth heat. The 200-yard freestyle relay of Monson, Christ, Josh Iossi and Jack Norris will start out of lane 9 of the fourth heat while the 400-yard freestyle relay of McClellan, Monson, Jacobus and Prince will start in lane 7 of the second heat.
State Swimming
SCHEDULE
Thursday: Girls diving, 9:30 a.m.; Boys diving, 2 p.m.
Friday: Girls swimming prelims, 9 a.m.; Boys swimming prelims, 2 p.m.
Saturday: Swimming finals, 11 a.m. (TV: NET)
SWIMMERS TO WATCH
Jonathan Novinski, Grand Island, jr.
The two-time 500-yard freestyle state champ is plenty motivated this year. He wants to set his own state record in the 500 free (4:32.04), and he aims for an elusive gold medal in the 200 freestyle. He's the top seed in both events.
Tommy Palmer, Lincoln Southwest, so.
Palmer upset Novinski for the 200 free gold a year ago. He's been training in the sprints this year, and is the top seed in the 50 and 100 freestyles. If his times at the HAC meet are any indication (21.16 seconds in 50 and :46.51 in the 100), then he's in store for a big meet. He'll be challenged by several sprinters.
Rush Clark, Creighton Prep, sr.
The Florida State recruit and arguably the top all-around swimmer in the state, is the state record-holder in the 100 butterfly (:47.54). He set the record (twice!) at last year's meet. He'll aim for a gold in the 100 backstroke, too. He's seeded first in both.
Sydney Cole, Elkhorn, sr.
Cole has been strong and steady all season. She is the top-seeded swimmer in each of her two events, the 200 individual medley and 500 freestyle. Cole's best time in the 200 IM (2:04.66) is three seconds faster than the next competitor.
JoJo Randby, Omaha Marian, jr.
The Crusaders are the team to beat on the girls side and Randby is one of their leaders. She's the top seed in the 50 freestyle and the 200 breaststroke. She'll be challenged by two-time state breaststroke champion Katie Stonehocker of Lincoln Pius X.
Megan Carter, Omaha Marian, jr.
Carter is a two-time state diving champion and she's the favorite to repeat again. Her season-high score of 482.10 is more than 30 pointers higher than the next competitor. Her mother won two state diving titles and her older sister Taylor won one, too.
THE TEAM RACES
Boys: Creighton Prep is aiming for its 14th straight state championship, and the Junior Jays have the depth to pull it off. But the gap is closing, and teams like Omaha Westside look to begin their own streak. Lincoln Southwest also will be in the mix for a top-three finish.
Girls: Omaha Marian has finished second to Lincoln Southwest the past four years. The Crusaders are loaded depth-wise, and they're the favorites in all three point-boosting relays. The race for second — which will include Lincoln Southwest and Elkhorn/Elkhorn South — will be a lot tighter.
Clark Grell of the Lincoln Journal Star contributed to this story.