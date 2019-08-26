Fremont High School tuned up for Friday’s Kearney Invitational by defending its home course Monday during a triangular.
The Tigers defeated Columbus and Norfolk in the meet at the Fremont Golf Club. FHS finished with a 415 while the Discoverers had a 416. Norfolk shot a 447.
“It had been a few years since we won this (meet),” Fremont coach Matt Burg said. “It is always good to get a win. The team score wasn’t as good as we had Thursday (during the Papillion-La Vista Invitational at Miracle Hills), but the club is a tougher golf course and we had some weather conditions to cope with. I was really happy with the way the kids competed.”
Fremont was hit by thunderstorms early Monday, but Burg said the golfers adjusted.
“It dried up as the day went along,” he said. “We didn’t ever have to play in the rain, but we had to deal with the aftermath of the early-morning thunderstorms.”
Kylie Blume of Norfolk was the meet medalist with an 89. Chloe Miller of the Tigers was second, just a stroke behind Blume.
“Chloe had a 92 the other day and 90 today,” Burg said. “A 90 on our course is a really good score.”
Emma Witte of the Tigers shot a 104.
“Emma said she struggled with her putter at times today and I think that led to her not getting under a 100,” Burg said. “She competed well, she was just a little up and down.”
Alyssa Walters finished with a 107 while Maggie Norris — in her first varsity competition — shot 114. Tiffany Carnahan had a 122.
“I know Maggie probably had some nerves today, but she kept them in check and put up a score that we were able to use,” Burg said.
Fremont also won the junior varsity division with a 515. Columbus had a 540 while Norfolk only had two competitors.
Felicity Raitt of Columbus was the meet medalist with a 106.
Charli Earth led the Tigers with a 116. Mirium Huss (129), Emma Bensen (134), Jersey Springer (136) and Zoey Kallio (140) also competed for FHS.
The Fremont varsity will compete at the Kearney Invite at 9:30 Friday morning at the Awarii Dunes Golf Club in Axtell.