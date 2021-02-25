Fremont hockey advances to state semifinals

The Fremont hockey team advanced to the state semifinals behind a hat-trick from Jax Sorensen to beat Omaha Metro 6-3 Wednesday night.

Sorensen started the scoring in the opening frame, drawing first blood halfway through the first period.

Metro countered with a goal in the final minute of the period to tie the game at 1-1.

Both sides traded goals in the second period. Sorensen put in his second goal of the night at the 5:46 mark only for Metro to find an equalizer 41 seconds later.

The two teams would trade goals again inside of a minute’s span with Jacob Ten Kley briefly giving the Tigers a 3-2 lead only for Metro to tally its third goal of the night with 1:30 remaining in the period.

The third period belong solely to the Tigers with Ten Kley giving Fremont the go-ahead goal with 8:45 left in the period.

Hunter Griffis provided an insurance goal with under four minutes to play and Sorensen capped off the night with his hat-trick securing goal with 1:45 to play.

Aaron Petty finished the night with 26 saves.