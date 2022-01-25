 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fremont hockey blitzes past Lincoln Capitals.

Fremont hockey went on a goal scoring binge in an 8-0 win over the Lincoln Capitals Friday.

After a scoreless opening period, the Tigers lit the lamp three times in the second period to gain a comfortable 3-0 lead.

Ty Hallberg scored the lone goal Fremont would need at the 11 minute, seven seconds mark of the second period, assisted by Jacob Ten Kley.

Fremont scored in rapid succession to end the second period with JAx Sorensen putting home a pass from Alex Negus with 54 ticks left in the period.

Hunter Griffis scored unassisted eight seconds later.

Sorensen completed his hat-trick with a three goal third period.

Sandwiched in between the three goals by the senior, Max Smith found the back of the net as did Hallberg, his second goal of the game.

Aiden Wesemann notched the shutout victory in net.

Fremont will face Gretna at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night at Baxter Arena.

