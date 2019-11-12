The Fremont Tigers Hockey Club split a pair of games recently.
On Monday, Hunter Griffis’ goal off a Jax Sorensen assist with 7:38 left in the first period accounted for the only scoring in Fremont’s 1-0 win over Metro North.
Goalie Chandler Doray had 19 saves during the shutout.
On Sunday, Prep edged the Tigers 4-3.
Fremont broke to a 1-0 lead when Sorensen scored an unassisted goal with 3:37 left in the first period.
Prep took the lead by scoring three times in the second. Sebastian Cacioppo connected off a Latrell Kahn assist with 7:56 left. Tyler Reidy scored off a Kahn assist at 6:03 while Danny Begley made it 3-1 off a Vinny Cacioppo assist at :40.
Fremont narrowed the deficit with a Sorensen unassisted goal with 11:44 left in the third period, but Vinny Cacioppo answered with 3:03 remaining.
Ed Utesch accounted for the final goal when he scored off a Wes Rademacher assist with 1:39 left in the game.
The Tigers, 5-1-1, play Millard South at 7:30 Wednesday night at Baxter Arena.