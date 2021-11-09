Fremont hockey gets season underway

The Fremont Tigers hockey squad opened the season with a win a and a draw in their first two games.

The Tigers started the season with a 2-1 win over Papillion on Oct. 31.

The Tigers opening goal of the season came off the stick of Jax Sorensen, giving Fremont a 1-0 lead at the 5:44 mark.

Two minutes later, the Monarchs tied the game.

The tie lasted until the 4:02 mark of the final period, with Sorensen cashing in a powerplay goal on an assist from Hunter Griffis.

On Sunday Nov. 7, the Tigers battled to a 2-2 tie with the Tri City Storm.

The Storm built up a 2-0 lead with a goal in the first and second period.

Fremont’s comeback effort begin with Sorensen netting his third goal of the year, assisted by Jacob Tenkley with 3:55 left.

A minute and a half later, Griffis, assisted by Sorensen, tallied the equalized.

Fremont returns to action at 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, at home against Westside.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0