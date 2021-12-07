Fremont hockey picks up win over Gretna

The Fremont hockey team picked up a 4-1 win over Gretna Sunday.

The Tigers are 6-1-1 following the victory.

Hunter Griffis got Fremont on the board in the opening period, but Gretna answered with a goal two minutes later to tie the game at 1-1.

A pair of goals in the second period gave the Tigers all the breathing room they would need as Jacob TenKley tallied the go-ahead goal at the 8:33 mark, assisted by Max Smith and Beau Shanahan.

Jax Sorensen added an insurance goal two minutes later, assisted by Ty Hallberg.

The duo connected again in the third period to set the final score with Sorensen nabbing his second goal of the evening.

Aiden Wesemann picked up the win with 12 saves.

Fremont fell 3-2 to Creighton Prep on Thursday.

The Junior Jays scored a goal in the first period and two in the second to hold a 3-0 lead on the Tigers.

Griffis, assisted by Alex Negus, prevented the shutout with a goal with 3:49 left in the game.

Hallberg got Fremont within a goal with just over 90 seconds to play, but the Tigers were unable to find an equalizer.

Aaron Petty took the loss in net, making 15 saves.

Fremont earned a 3-1 in over Elkhorn United on Nov. 28.

Sorensen produced two goals in the win, sandwiched around a goal by Griffis.

Fremont returns to action at 5:15 p.m. Sunday against Millard South at the Moylan Ice Plex.

