Fremont hockey splits weekend contests

The Fremont hockey team split its weekend set of games with the Capitals West and Papillion.

On Saturday, the Tigers put down the Capitals West 5-1 in Lincoln.

Fremont blew the game open in the second period after Jacob TenKley gave the Tigers a 1-0 lead in the opening period.

Ty Hallberg netted the first goal off an assist from Hutner Griffis. Griffis provided another assist to Jax Sorensen to make it a 3-0 lead.

Sorensen added another goal then repaid the favor to Griffis, who punched in the four goal of the frame and a 5-0 lead.

The Capitals tacked on a late goal in the third period with the game out of reach.

Fremont put 35 shots on goal compared to West's 18 with Aaron Petty picking up the win in goal.

On Sunday, Fremont once again jumped out to a 1-0 lead, this time with Reese Franzen coming up with the opening goal.

The Monarchs responded with a pair of goals in the second period to go into the final period up 2-1.

Griffis provided the equalizer for Fremont, scoring on an assist from Hallberg.