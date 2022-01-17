Fremont hockey sweeps weekend slate

Fremont hockey picked up a pair of wins over the weekend, including a one-goal victory over top-team Tri City.

The Tigers started the two-game slate with a 4-2 win over Omaha Metro Friday.

Ty Hallberg got the scoring going for Fremont in the first period, assisted by Beau Shanahan.

Ten seconds into the second period Metro tied the game at 1.

Jacob TenKley pushed Fremont back in front with an unassisted goal a minute late.

The frame ended in a 2-2 tie after a late Metro goal.

Hallberg netted the game winner to start the final period, assisted by Jax Sorensen, who added the final insurance goal of the game.

Fremont struck first in their meeting with Tri City with Sorensen putting home a pass from Ethan McGee 53 seconds into the game.

Tri City answered with back-to-back goal to pull ahead 2-1.

Hunter Griffis converted a pass from TenKley during a power play to equalize the contest at two goals a piece.

Fremont ended the first period with it's third goal of the period as Sorensen slotted home a pass from Hallberg.

Sorensen completed his hat-trick with the lone goal of the second period, extending Fremont's lead to 4-2.

Tri City got back within a goal at the 4:01 mark in the third period, but couldn't come any closer.

Fremont goalie Aaron Petty gloved 29 saves to pick up the win in the net.

The Tigers will take on the Lincoln Capitals on the road Saturday before returning home Sunday to host Elkhorn United at 6 p.m. Sunday. The Tigers will celebrate Senior Night on Sunday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0