 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fremont holds off Kearney for sixth win
0 Comments

Fremont holds off Kearney for sixth win

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Fremont softball remains unbeaten, holding off Kearney 6-5 Thursday in Kearney.

The Tigers struck first with Mallory Schleicher drawing a one-out walk then scoring on a fly ball from Ella Cooper, which was misplayed by the Kearney outfield.

Kearney tied the game in the home half of the first, taking advantage of a Fremont error to score a run on a sacrifice fly.

Subscribe to The Fremont Tribune and get unlimited access to local sports

Fremont tacked on a run in the third with Kylie Phillips driving in Emma Sorensen, who reached on a walk.

Adisyn Mendlik led off the fourth with a single, then came in to score on a Zoey Bisson sac fly, extending the Tigers lead to 3-1.

Mackenzie Kinning roped an RBI double to centerfield in the fifth, scoring Phillips to push Fremont’s lead out to 4-1.

The Tigers scored their final runs of the game in the top of the seventh with Kinning racing around the bases for a two-RBI triple with two outs.

Kearney finally solved Cooper in the sixth, tagging Fremont’s starter for four singles, leading to four runs before Fremont finally shut the door on the 6-5 win.

Cooper finished the complete game with seven strikeouts and allowed just two hits prior to the seventh inning.

Fremont leads 10-9 in the middle of the seventh in the second game of the doubleheader, which was postponed due rain.

In junior varsity action, Fremont split with Kearney, dropping the first game 4-3 before rallying to win game two 4-2.

Makenna McGee picked up the win in game two in the circle with Ayla Matheny securing the save.

Megan Millard led the offense, going 2-for-3 with a double and a triple.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Look to bet Matthew Stafford over 4,550.5 passing yards this season

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News