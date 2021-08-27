Fremont holds off Kearney for sixth win

Fremont softball remains unbeaten, holding off Kearney 6-5 Thursday in Kearney.

The Tigers struck first with Mallory Schleicher drawing a one-out walk then scoring on a fly ball from Ella Cooper, which was misplayed by the Kearney outfield.

Kearney tied the game in the home half of the first, taking advantage of a Fremont error to score a run on a sacrifice fly.

Fremont tacked on a run in the third with Kylie Phillips driving in Emma Sorensen, who reached on a walk.

Adisyn Mendlik led off the fourth with a single, then came in to score on a Zoey Bisson sac fly, extending the Tigers lead to 3-1.

Mackenzie Kinning roped an RBI double to centerfield in the fifth, scoring Phillips to push Fremont’s lead out to 4-1.

The Tigers scored their final runs of the game in the top of the seventh with Kinning racing around the bases for a two-RBI triple with two outs.

Kearney finally solved Cooper in the sixth, tagging Fremont’s starter for four singles, leading to four runs before Fremont finally shut the door on the 6-5 win.

Cooper finished the complete game with seven strikeouts and allowed just two hits prior to the seventh inning.