Fremont holds off Lincoln Northeast in HAC quarterfinals

Fremont fought off Lincoln Northeast 60-47 in the quarterfinals of the HAC tournament Tuesday in front of a home crowd.

The Rocket’s height advantage gave the Tigers trouble in the opening portion of the contest with Northeast’s 6-foot sophomore Doneelah Washington scoring the first four points of the game.

“They are big in the middle and very, very athletic, so we wanted to keep pressure on the ball so they couldn’t just look to (Washington),” said Flynn. “I thought Macy (Bryant) did a really good job of playing defense on her, not only defending her, but also staying out of foul trouble.”

Washington, who finished with a 14 point 11 rebound double-double, was kept in check in the second half by Bryant.

A late basket by Emmalee Sheppard pushed Fremont in front 16-14 by the end of the first quarter.

Fremont (7-1) held the lead the rest of the half, taking a 31-27 advantage into the locker room.

The Tigers widened its lead to nine in the third quarter, holding Northeast to 10 points to go up 46-37.

Sarah Shepard started the final quarter with a corner pocket three, extending Fremont’s lead to double-figures, where it remained the rest of the evening.

Shepard notched a 17-point, 11-rebound double-double as Fremont’s second leading scorer.

“I liked her total game because she beat them down in transition several times, you see that burst that she has and that’s always a confidence booster for your team when someone beats you down the court for an easy lay-up,” Flynn said.

The Tigers lead widened to as many as 20, 59-39, in the final quarter aided by a pair of three’s from Bryant, who finished with nine points and eight boards, before Northeast trimmed the deficit against Fremont’s bench.

Taylor McCabe paced the Tigers with 23 points, knocking down four of her eight 3-point shots to go along with a 7 of 8 shooting performance at the free throw line.

Fremont will face top seeded Lincoln Southwest at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Lincoln High. The Silverhawks are coming off a 40-9 drubbing of Columbus and are 7-0 on the season.

On the other side of the bracket, Lincoln Pius X will face Lincoln East. Pius advanced with a 47-41 win over Kearney while East knocked off No. 2 seed Lincoln High 42-40 with a last second lay-up.

Three of the four - No. 6 Fremont No. 4 Southwest and No. 5 Pius - remaining teams are ranked inside the Class A top 10 poll by the Lincoln Journal Star.

“It’s like a little state tournament in December,” Flynn said. “We passed the first test.”

