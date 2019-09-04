{{featured_button_text}}
FHS-gray

Tawnie Escamilla and Hadeley Dowty combined on a three-hitter and struck out four to help Fremont High School down Bellevue East 7-2 on Tuesday in softball.

Escamilla got the win while Dowty came in during the fifth to close it out.

Emma Sorensen went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles. Alexa Chapman doubled and singled while Tania Gleason had two singles.

Mackenzie Kinning doubles while Escamilla and Amber Millard added singles.

The Tigers improve to 3-0 and will play Thursday night at Lincoln East. On Friday, Fremont will play in a tournament in Papillion.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments