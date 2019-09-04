Tawnie Escamilla and Hadeley Dowty combined on a three-hitter and struck out four to help Fremont High School down Bellevue East 7-2 on Tuesday in softball.
Escamilla got the win while Dowty came in during the fifth to close it out.
Emma Sorensen went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles. Alexa Chapman doubled and singled while Tania Gleason had two singles.
Mackenzie Kinning doubles while Escamilla and Amber Millard added singles.
The Tigers improve to 3-0 and will play Thursday night at Lincoln East. On Friday, Fremont will play in a tournament in Papillion.