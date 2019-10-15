The Fremont High School junior varsity football team split a pair of games recently to end its season at 3-3.
On Oct. 7, the Tigers beat Lincoln North Star 29-0 on the Navigators' home field. Jonathan LaDay scored three touchdowns while Tyler Downey caught a touchdown pass from Carter Sintek. Marcus Linarte blocked a punt that resulted in a safety.
Quinn Gossett, Mason Limbach, Sam Gifford and Justin Leon-Calderon were defensive leaders.
The Tigers suffered a 21-10 overtime loss to Columbus on Monday in Fremont. With Sintek sidelined, Gossett took over the quarterback duties and scored two touchdowns. Nathan Taylor added a TD.
On defense, Hunter Rich and Brady Millard had one interception apiece. Limbach, Leon-Calderon, Taylor, Alex Hernandez (one sack) and Bryce Mitzelfelt (one sack) were defensive leaders.
"I was really proud of how our team played against Columbus," JV coach Roger Brohimer said. "We went down early by a touchdown and Columbus was moving the ball well against us, but our team came together to get our own score."
Columbus scored first in the overtime and kicked the extra point. The Tigers answered with at TD and went for two (and the win), but fell inches short.
"Overall, the team played really well and I am proud of how we improved throughout the season," Brohimer said. "There are a lot of great kids on the JV team and I was proud to be able to coach them."