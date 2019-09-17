The Fremont High School junior varsity softball team went 0-3 during a quadrangular last weekend at Arlington.
The Tigers lost 4-2 to Wahoo, 10-4 to the Eagles and 4-2 to Blair.
Against Wahoo, Hadeley Dowty went 3-for-4 while Emerson Gilfry went 2-for-3. Emma Sorensen, Tania Gleason, Alexa Chapman, Amber Millard and Sydney Hurst added hits.
Against the Eagles, Amber Millard had two hits while Sorensen and Dowty had one apiece.
In the the third game,Gleason and Hurst had two hits each. Millard, Tawnie Escamill and Emma Hanson had one hit each for the Tigers, 7-4.
On Thursday, Fremont beat Lincoln High 15-0 in three innings.
Dowty led the way with three doubles. Adisyn Mendlik had a triple and a single while Hanson clubbed a double and a single. Escamilla hit a double while Sorensen, Gleason, Hurst and Millard had a single each.