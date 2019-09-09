Tania Gleason went 3-for-4 Thursday night to lead the Fremont High School junior varsity softball team to an 8-6 win over Lincoln East.
Gleason tripled, doubled and singled for the Tigers. Hadeley Dowty got the win and struck out six. She also went 2-for-3 at the plate.
Alexa Chapman and Tawnie Escamilla had a double apiece. Escamilla pitched the fifth inning and earned the save.
Emma Hansen contributed a triple while Adisyn Mendlik added a single for FHS.
Fremont also went 1-1 in the Papillion Tournament. The Tigers beat Lincoln Southwest 5-4 and lost 7-0 to Papillion-La Vista.
Against Southwest, Emma Sorensen slugged two triples while Gleason, Dowty and Mackenzie Kinning had one hit apiece. Gleason also stole a base.
Dowty had five strikeouts against the Monarchs for the Tigers, who are 5-1 on the season.