{{featured_button_text}}
FHS logo

Emma Sorensen hit a two-run home run to power Fremont High School to a 9-7 win over Norfolk on Tuesday night in junior varsity softball.

Hadeley Dowty's RBI single gave the Tigers a run in the bottom of the first. Sorensen's homer also scored Sydney Hurst to cut Norfolk's lead to 5-3 in the second.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The Tigers scored six times in the third. Sorensen's bases-loaded walk brought in Tawnie Escamilla. Later, with the bases still loaded, Tania Gleason laced a hit up the middle. An error on the play allowed everyone, including Gleason, to score.

Norfolk scored two runs in the fourth, but the Tigers held on for the win. 

Coming Soon: Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments