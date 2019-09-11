Emma Sorensen hit a two-run home run to power Fremont High School to a 9-7 win over Norfolk on Tuesday night in junior varsity softball.
Hadeley Dowty's RBI single gave the Tigers a run in the bottom of the first. Sorensen's homer also scored Sydney Hurst to cut Norfolk's lead to 5-3 in the second.
The Tigers scored six times in the third. Sorensen's bases-loaded walk brought in Tawnie Escamilla. Later, with the bases still loaded, Tania Gleason laced a hit up the middle. An error on the play allowed everyone, including Gleason, to score.
Norfolk scored two runs in the fourth, but the Tigers held on for the win.