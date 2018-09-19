Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Fremont High scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to down Columbus 13-12 Monday in junior varsity softball.

Tawnie Escamilla and Anna Prauner led Fremont with two doubles and a triple each.

Moriah Cash, Alexis Cornett, Gracie Herman, Amber Millard and Alexa Chapman had two hits apiece. Maddie Jones and Morgan Kalisek had a single each.

In another recent game, the Tigers lost 7-5 to Lincoln East. Millard and Jones had two hits each while Chapman, Kalisek, Raegan Hoyle and Escamilla had one apiece.

The Tigers also suffered an 11-4 setback to Lincoln Pius on Sept. 11. Chapman, Escamilla and Cornett had doubles.

On Saturday, Fremont went 0-3 in the Lincoln Southwest Tournament. The Tigers lost 10-1 to Beatrice, 7-5 to Lincoln North Star and 10-9 to Lincoln Northeast.

Pitchers Chapman, Millard and Escamilla combined for eight strikeouts.

