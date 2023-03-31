A day after Fremont baseball picked up its first signature win with an 11-7 comeback victory over No. 6 Millard North, the Tigers were handed a 10-0 defeat by No. 3 Millard South in six innings.

"To a certain extent that's just baseball, just the way the ball bounces a little bit, but I felt like last night we had much better and more consistent at-bats than we did tonight," said Fremont coach Jeff Hayden. "Tonight, we just reverted to a few bad habits that we've been working on in practice and trying to squash."

Fremont falls to 3-4 on the year after a 1-2 week with all games against ranked opponents.

"We want to play good teams and that's the only way we are going to get better," Hayden said. "Postseason baseball is what we are working for so ultimately we're not going to get any better playing teams that we know we can beat, so we have to play good teams. We ran into three really good teams this week and the results were what they were, but we've got to keep getting better."

Millard South got on the board in the opening inning thanks to an RBI triple by Vanderbilt commit Cam Kozeal off Fremont starter Clay Hedges. Kozeal came in to score later in the frame to set the early lead at 2-0.

The Patriots did the bulk of their damage in the second, plating four runs on the back of swiped bases and free passes issued by Hedges.

Hedges put up a zero in the third inning before exiting with two outs in the fourth.

Reliever Charlie Richmond's first pitch was tagged for a double, scoring both inherited runners on the corner bases. Another run came in before Richmond escaped the frame with Fremont trailing 9-0.

Dom Escovedo broke up Millard South's no-hit bid with an infield single in the top of the fifth for the Tigers only hit of the evening.

Millard South's Ean Lager ended the game early with a walk-off home run over the left field fence to set the final tally at 10-0.

Thursday was nearly an opposite experience for the Tigers despite facing a similar early deficit.

The Mustangs tagged Tigers' starter Escovedo for four runs in the opening frame, three coming with two outs.

The Tigers answered back with three runs in the top of the second. Brooks Eyler launched a bases clearing double to bring in all three runs.

Fremont tied the game at 4-4 in the third as Brandt Phillips came in to score on a ball put in play by Ryan Dix.

A solo home run in the bottom of the third briefly gave the Mustangs the lead back before Fremont grabbed it for good with a three-spot in the top of the fourth.

Jackson Cyza plated a pair with a double, then came in to score on a Phillips single to set the Tigers advantage at 7-5.

The lead held at two runs intul the top of the sixth when Fremont tacked on two more runs on a two-out double by Phillips, who finished the day 2-for-3 with three RBI.

Millard North closed the gap to two runs, 9-7, before reliever Garrett Rau escaped the frame with a strikeout.

Rau tossed two innings in relief, racking up four K's.

Fremont added a pair of insurance runs in the top of the seventh on a two-run single by Colin Ridder.

Dix came on to toss the seventh, working around a single and a two-out walk to secure Fremont's third win of the year.

Fremont hosts Lincoln East at 5 p.m. Monday for its next game.