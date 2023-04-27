A week after nearly upsetting No. 8 Bellevue West, Fremont came back and finished the job Thursday.

The Tigers secured an 6-5 win in eight innings over the Thunderbirds in the opening round of the Bellevue Baseball tournament.

Landon Lamson got the Tigers rally going in the top of the eighth with a single up the middle. Cooper Weitzel came on a runner for Lamson.

He moved up 90 feet on a sacrifice bunt from Charlie Richmond. A Brooks Eyler single put Tigers on the corners only for the Tigers to get down to their final out on a strikeout.

Bellevue West mishandled a Jackson Cyza ground ball, allowing Weitzel to score and set the final score.

Ryan Dix worked around a one-out double in the bottom half of the inning to pick up the save.

Bellevue West, the No. 1 seed in the tournament, led until the fourth inning after putting up a run in the first and third inning.

Richmond tied the game at 2-2 in the top of the fourth, driving in Dix and Landon Schurman with a two-out single through the left side of the infield.

The Tigers held their first lead of the game in the top of the fifth after a two-run home run off the bat of Dix left the yard over the left field fence.

Fremont loaded the bases in the top of the sixth, but could only get a run out of the threat with a sacrifice fly from Cyza extending the lead to 5-2.

Bellevue West finally solved Fremont starter Jariel Ortiz-Garcia in the bottom of the sixth, tagging him for a pair of runs on a single, a pair of doubles and a sacrifice fly.

Ortiz-Garcia scattered nine hits in the no-decision, allowing five runs while striking out a pair and walking one.

Garrett Rau finally put out Bellevue West's rally with a double play, but only after giving up the game-tying run on a single.

Rau got out of a bases loaded jam in the bottom of the seventh to force the game into extras.

Fremont will face Elkhorn in the tournament semifinals at 3:30 p.m. Friday at Bellevue West.

The Antlers (14-9) took down Bellevue East 7-3 in their opening round match-up.