Fremont knocks off No. 8 Grand Island for first win in rivalry series since 2009

There wasn’t any hesitation from Fremont coach Lee Jennings to go for two down 21-20 to No. 8 Grand Island in overtime.
The first-year head coach hadn’t given much thought to the prospect of possibly ending the rivalry game in the first overtime.
Fremont won the toss and elected to play defense to start the extra stanza. The Islanders, with the momentum from a touchdown and two-point conversion in the final 30 seconds to force overtime, needed just two plays to take their second lead of the night at 21-14.
“When they scored and we knew what we had to do - which is kind of the benefit of winning the toss - it was in the back of my mind, but I was more concerned with let’s get it in the endzone,” Jennings said.
Junior running back Micah Moore eased that concern for Jennings, covering the 10 yards needed on two runs of nine-yards and one-yard to put the Tigers within a point of a second overtime.
“Coach (Tony) Weinandt on the phone goes ‘Okay, if we get it in do you want to go for two?’ and at that point in the game I thought we were pretty well out of gas, so I said lets go ahead and go for it,” Jennings said.
Fremont called a timeout after Moore’s score to talk over the play call.
“Before we even made the call, (the offense) was turned around saying lets go,” Jennings said. “That made the decision even easier.”
Weindandt dusted off Coco from the Tiger’s vault, a play Fremont practices every Thursday.
Coco starts as a sweep to Dawson Glause, then turns into a reverse with the ball in the hands of Drew Sellon. The junior wide receiver’s job is to find quarterback Carter Sintek for short yardage gain.
The Tigers ran Coco to perfection Friday night, securing a walk-off two-point conversion to upset No. 8 Grand Island 22-21 in overtime.
“Drew Sellon did an awesome job of getting it off,” Jennings said. “There was a defender right in his face and he put a nice little floater back to Carter.”
Sintek, in just his fourth start at quarterback, was the man tasked with finding the end zone.
“I wasn’t nervous at all,” Sintek said. “We had been running that all week and we were ready for it.”
Sintek caught the ball three yards deep in the backfield and won the five-yard sprint to the goal line, beating a pair of Island defenders with a dive, prompting a mad dash of Tigers from the sideline to storm the field.
The walk-off win is Fremont’s first over Grand Island since 2009 - a 19-0 shutout on Oct. 2.
“We talked to the kids all week about believing,” Jenning said. “(Believing) we are just as good of a team as they are. We knew we’d have to scratch and fight for everything we had.”
Both sides had to fight for every yard of offense in a defensive battle.
Grand Island scored on its opening series with a 15-yard touchdown pass from Jaden Jurgensmier to Augustin Atikpohou to end a fast-paced drive. The point after attempt went wide right, leaving the Islanders with a 6-0 lead.
“We weren’t really expecting tempo, that’s something we hadn’t seen all year and again, like the Northeast game, it was a little bit bend but don’t break defense,” Jennings said.
Grand Island’s lead held until Moore went 65-yards untouched up the middle of the Islander’s defense at the 9:09 mark of the second quarter.
The run capped off a 99-yard drive after Grand Island pinned the Tigers just six inches outside of their own endzone.
Grand Island looked poised to recapture the lead, driving down to the Tigers’ 10-yard line before Kaeden Thompson came up with an interception to halt the Islanders and send Fremont into the half with the lead.
Fremont extended its lead with a 31-yard touchdown strike from Sintek to Glause with 2:07 left in the third quarter, giving the Tigers a 14-6 lead.
The Tigers defense came up with interceptions on back-to-back drives with Jax Sorenson ripping down a jump ball off of a flea flicker by the Islanders and Glause coming up with a tip drill pick that he returned 41 yards. Fremont’s offense was unable to parlay either extra possession into points.
Following Glause’s interception, the Tigers settled for a 35-yard field goal attempt, which was blocked by Grand Island, giving the Islander that ball with 4:44 left on the clock.
The Islanders drove 74-yards, reaching first and goal from the one with 1:07 remaining.
Fremont held on first and second down, but couldn’t come up with the stop on third down as Jurgensmier found Daylon Keolavone to make it 14-12. The Jurgensmier to Keolavone connection struck again on the two-point conversion, tying the game with 34.5 seconds left on the clock.
“At the end of the game we started running out of gas a little bit,” Jennings said.
Fremont racked up 328 yards of offense in the win - 199 rushing, 127 passing.
Moore led the ground attack with 203 rushing yards on 27 carries and two touchdowns.
Sintek was 13 of 20 for 127 yards and a score.
Glause was the top receiver for the Tigers with three catches for 68 yards.
Fremont sits at 3-1 on the year following the win.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!