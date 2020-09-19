Fremont knocks off No. 8 Grand Island for first win in rivalry series since 2009

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There wasn’t any hesitation from Fremont coach Lee Jennings to go for two down 21-20 to No. 8 Grand Island in overtime.

The first-year head coach hadn’t given much thought to the prospect of possibly ending the rivalry game in the first overtime.

Fremont won the toss and elected to play defense to start the extra stanza. The Islanders, with the momentum from a touchdown and two-point conversion in the final 30 seconds to force overtime, needed just two plays to take their second lead of the night at 21-14.

“When they scored and we knew what we had to do - which is kind of the benefit of winning the toss - it was in the back of my mind, but I was more concerned with let’s get it in the endzone,” Jennings said.

Junior running back Micah Moore eased that concern for Jennings, covering the 10 yards needed on two runs of nine-yards and one-yard to put the Tigers within a point of a second overtime.

“Coach (Tony) Weinandt on the phone goes ‘Okay, if we get it in do you want to go for two?’ and at that point in the game I thought we were pretty well out of gas, so I said lets go ahead and go for it,” Jennings said.

Fremont called a timeout after Moore’s score to talk over the play call.