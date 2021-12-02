Fremont looking for improvement in Williams second stint

Mark Williams knows that returning Fremont basketball to it’s previous glory isn’t going to happen overnight, but he does know his Tigers squad will lay it on the line every night.

Coming off a 5-18 campaign last season and without a winning record since the 2015-16 season, Fremont will be looking to make strides on the court and in the win-loss column in 2021.

“I always tell my kids that the Fremont community will put up with a lot of what the scoreboard says as long as they see Fremont kids playing hard,” Williams said.

Williams returns to the sidelines after stepping away following the 2018-19 season. He spent the time in between as a volunteer assistant with Arlington, but returns for his 18th season on the sidelines of Al Bahe Gymnasium this winter.

“They asked me to come back and at first I didn’t know if I was being punked, but after talking with (athletic director) Scott Anderson, I jumped at the chance,” Williams said.

Fremont will lean on a seven-man senior class which includes two of the Tigers scores from last year.

“I think we have the athletes, the right athletes are out competing for Fremont, but the one thing that we don’t have is a lot of size,” Williams said. “If we get hung up on getting our shot blocked, it’s going to be a long year.”

Carter Sintek and Micah Moore are slated to once again

Sintek averaged 14.1 points per game while Moore was just off the double-digit pace at 9.2 points per game.

As a junior, Sintek accounted for nearly 25% of Fremont’s offense (310 points of 1,234) while shooting at a 44% clip from the field.

“He is a fantastic shooter, but have some other kids who can shoot it as well,” Williams said.

Fremont will start the year with a challenge, heading to Lincoln to face No. 3 Lincoln Pius X at 7:30 p.m. tonight.

“The ultimate goal is to be playing your best basketball in February and that’s our goal,” Williams said.

