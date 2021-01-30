Fremont loses battle of big cats

The Fremont boys lost 73-59 to Norfolk Friday night.

The Tigers kept pace with the Panthers in the opening frame, trailing 14-13 at the end of the opening eight minutes of action.

Norfolk opened up a double-digit lead by the halftime buzzer, outscoring Fremont 23-14 to take a 37-27 lead into the break.

Norfolk widened the gap after the break, holding Fremont to eight points while tallying 15 to extend the Panthers lead to 52-35.

Fremont put together its best offensive quarter of the night in the final frame with a 24 point outburst, but Norfolk matched the pace, pouring in 21 to keep the Panthers lead in the double-digits.

Micah Moore led Fremont with 16 points and six rebounds.

Sam Gifford scored a season-high 11 points and Conner Richmond added 10 points.

Leading scorer Carter Sintek was limed to just five points.

