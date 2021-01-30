 Skip to main content
Fremont loses battle of big cats
Fremont loses battle of big cats

FRE_020221_FHS BBB_p1.jpg

Fremont's Sam Gifford puts up a shot during the Tigers 73-59 loss to Norfolk Friday night in Fremont.

 Troy Bracker Fremont Tribune

The Fremont boys lost 73-59 to Norfolk Friday night. 

The Tigers kept pace with the Panthers in the opening frame, trailing 14-13 at the end of the opening eight minutes of action. 

Norfolk opened up a double-digit lead by the halftime buzzer, outscoring Fremont 23-14 to take a 37-27 lead into the break.

Norfolk widened the gap after the break, holding Fremont to eight points while tallying 15 to extend the Panthers lead to 52-35. 

Fremont put together its best offensive quarter of the night in the final frame with a 24 point outburst, but Norfolk matched the pace, pouring in 21 to keep the Panthers lead in the double-digits. 

Micah Moore led Fremont with 16 points and six rebounds.

Sam Gifford scored a season-high 11 points and Conner Richmond added 10 points. 

Leading scorer Carter Sintek was limed to just five points. 

