Fremont loses weather-delayed game against Norfolk

After a nearly 16-hour delay, Fremont concluded its Thursday night game against Norfolk Friday, losing 9-7 to the Panthers.

Mother Nature built a cliff hanger into the Thursday night clash between Fremont and Norfolk in Norfolk.

Rain and lightning enveloped the area with 10 minutes, 24 seconds left in the fourth quarter, forcing a pause in the action that was resumed Friday afternoon.

As was the case Thursday night, defense was the headliner of the match-up.

Norfolk scored the only points after play resumed with a safety to seal the win.

The Tigers managed to tie the game at 7-7 before the skies opened up after the scoreboard was stuck at 7-0 Norfolk since the Panthers’ first possession.

Norfolk pounced on a fumble on Fremont’s first possession of the night, parlaying the prime position into seven points on a Kadem Ternus to Hudson Waldow seven-yard connection.

That’d be all the scoring either defense would allow until the fourth quarter.

The Fremont defensive unit ultimately halted an 81-yard Norfolk drive with an interception, only for the Tigers offense to set the Panthers back up in Fremont territory on a short punt.

The Tigers defense forced Norfolk into a 33-yard field goal, which turned into a Panther fumble, recovered by Fremont.

The offense took advantage of the momentum shift, driving 50-yards to tie the game.

Hudson Cunnings found Jackson Cyza for an 11-yard score on fourth and eight for the Tigers first points of the evening.

Dylan Hart converted the point after attempt to tie the game.

Fremont finished with 209 yards of offense with 144 coming from the ground game.

Brooks Eyler accounted for 90 yards on 16 carries while Hudson Cunnings rushed for 56 yards on 13 touchdowns.

Cunnings also completed nine of his 20 passes for 65 yards and two interceptions to one touchdown.

Benny Alfaro and Cunnings led the defense with 10 tackles each.

Fremont (1-4) begins district play in week five, on the road against Grand Island.