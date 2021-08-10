Fremont Middle School adds boys, girls cross country

The Fremont School Board unanimously approved the addition of cross country as an official Fremont Middle School sports offering starting this fall.

"I think that legitimizes the sport to a great degree," said Fremont High School boys cross country coach Sean McMahon. "There were years where, some recently and a lot in my earlier years where we had to do both and we were running a club after our regular practice and you always felt like you couldn't quite give it everything it needed."

The middle school has offered cross country as a club option for a number of years, but never as a formal sport.

Both McMahon and Fremont girls cross country coach Jake Smrcina both shared excitement for a more unified pipeline from the middle school to high school ranks for area runners.

"To have that formal program in place in middle school, it's another foundation that we can build on in high school and hopefully spark some more experience with a formal team as opposed to a club," Smrcina said.