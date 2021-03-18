Fremont-native Alyssa Grosse named US Youth Soccer National Young Female Referee of the Year

Sports officials often try to stay out of stories, working to facilitate a fairly played game while letting the players shine, but as the 2021 Nebraska high school soccer season gets underway, one Fremont referee has earned a headline.
Alyssa Grosse was named the US Youth Soccer National Young Female Referee of the Year for 2020 and will start her high school referee career Thursday.
The award is given based on a strong work ethic, knowledge of the rules of the game and are positive role models with nominees coming in from 55 regions from across the country.
“I didn’t even know (the award) existed until we went through the process,” Grosse said. “It’s awesome to be the first from Nebraska, female-wise, and now I have the chance to be a role model for girls in soccer here.”
Grosse is just the third referee from Nebraska to be selected as a regional winner and just the second to earn the national honor, joining Dallas Malhiwsky, who won the male national award in 1996.
Grosse, who had been around soccer since middle school, took the fall into reffing when the Fremont Soccer Club was offering to cover the cost of referee apparel in return for getting certified.
The 19-year-old then got her foot in the door by happenstance when Fremont hosted the State Cup. Grosse was at the tournament when there became a sudden need for an additional official.
“One of the referees ended up being injured and they needed someone to step in,” Grosse said. “Since I was there working concessions that day and I was certified, I just got thrown into the State Cup.”
Since then, she has officiated games throughout the area, traveling as far as South Carolina to don the yellow jersey and occasionally dish out a yellow card.
“The dealing with spectators and coaches, the disagreements that they’ll have with any call you make, especially from the female side of it because there are a lot of people who don’t really trust that you are making the right calls,” Grosse said. “I love reffing, but that’s probably the hardest part about it.”
The 19-year-old was slated to begin officiating high school games last spring, but due to the cancellation of spring sports, that stepping stone was put on hold.
“High school is the next step for me to take and I am super excited for it,” Grosse said.
She might also have the chance to work a college soccer game down the line, this spring even.
As for now, Grosse is just focused on calling a clean game.
“No one is going to have a perfect game, it’s just never going to happen because there is too much gray area in soccer, but just approaching it to do everything I can do to be in position to do what I am there to do,” Grosse said. “It’s not about me, it’s about the kids being able to play the game and I’m just here to make sure that no one gets hurt and rules are followed.”