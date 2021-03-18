Fremont-native Alyssa Grosse named US Youth Soccer National Young Female Referee of the Year

“One of the referees ended up being injured and they needed someone to step in,” Grosse said. “Since I was there working concessions that day and I was certified, I just got thrown into the State Cup.”

Since then, she has officiated games throughout the area, traveling as far as South Carolina to don the yellow jersey and occasionally dish out a yellow card.

“The dealing with spectators and coaches, the disagreements that they’ll have with any call you make, especially from the female side of it because there are a lot of people who don’t really trust that you are making the right calls,” Grosse said. “I love reffing, but that’s probably the hardest part about it.”

The 19-year-old was slated to begin officiating high school games last spring, but due to the cancellation of spring sports, that stepping stone was put on hold.

“High school is the next step for me to take and I am super excited for it,” Grosse said.

She might also have the chance to work a college soccer game down the line, this spring even.

As for now, Grosse is just focused on calling a clean game.

“No one is going to have a perfect game, it’s just never going to happen because there is too much gray area in soccer, but just approaching it to do everything I can do to be in position to do what I am there to do,” Grosse said. “It’s not about me, it’s about the kids being able to play the game and I’m just here to make sure that no one gets hurt and rules are followed.”

