Fremont needs extras to complete sweep of Columbus

Fremont softball swept Columbus Monday night with a 9-1 win in game one before needing extras to claim an 11-10 win in the night cap.

Fremont 9, Columbus 1

The Tigers got on the board in the top of the first with an RBI triple from Ella Cooper, who then came into score on a single by Kylie Phillips.

Fremont doubled its lead in the top of the third, plating a pair on a double by Mia Knigge.

Columbus got its lone run of the game in the home half of the inning with a lead-off solo home run.

Back-to-back extra base hits got the run back for Fremont with Jenna Rensch notching a double followed by a triple off the bat off Emma Sorensen.

Cooper drove in Sorensen with a sacrifice fly to right to set Fremont’s lead at 6-1.

The Tigers added a trio of insurance runs in the seventh to set the final score.

Two-straight singles to start the frame allowed Zoey Bisson to drive in a run with a groundout.

Fremont added three more singles in a row with the third coming from Knigge to add a run to the scoreboard.