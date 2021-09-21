Fremont needs extras to complete sweep of Columbus

Fremont softball swept Columbus Monday night with a 9-1 win in game one before needing extras to claim an 11-10 win in the night cap.
Fremont 9, Columbus 1
The Tigers got on the board in the top of the first with an RBI triple from Ella Cooper, who then came into score on a single by Kylie Phillips.
Fremont doubled its lead in the top of the third, plating a pair on a double by Mia Knigge.
Columbus got its lone run of the game in the home half of the inning with a lead-off solo home run.
Back-to-back extra base hits got the run back for Fremont with Jenna Rensch notching a double followed by a triple off the bat off Emma Sorensen.
Cooper drove in Sorensen with a sacrifice fly to right to set Fremont’s lead at 6-1.
The Tigers added a trio of insurance runs in the seventh to set the final score.
Two-straight singles to start the frame allowed Zoey Bisson to drive in a run with a groundout.
Fremont added three more singles in a row with the third coming from Knigge to add a run to the scoreboard.
An error on a Cooper ground ball brought in the final run of the game.
Cooper tossed all seven inning, striking out 10 while walking one and scattering five hits.
Fremont produced 13 hits in the win with Knigge going 3-for-4.
Fremont 11, Columbus 10
The Tigers survived a late rally by the Discoverers to claim the sweep.
The game went into extra innings tied at 9-9 after Columbus scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh.
Mallory Schleicher put the Tigers back in front for good with an RBI triple, trading places with Sorensen after she moved up on a lead-off strikeout.
Schleicher came in to score on a single by Cooper.
Columbus got one run back with a sacrifice fly before Cooper secured the win in relief.
The Discoverers got the scoring going in the bottom of the first, taking advantage of a Fremont error to lead 1-0.
Phillips erased that mistake with a lead-off home run.
Mackenzie Kinning added a double followed by three-straight singles by the Fremont offense with Knigge and Maggie McClain both picking up RBI as the Tigers pushed their lead to 3-1.
Sorensen sent a double to centerfield to plate Fremont next run.
Cooper capped the frame off with a two RBI single, extending Fremont’s lead to 6-1.
Columbus returned the game to a one-run contest with four runs in the bottom of the second.
A sacrifice fly by Phillips and a single by Kinning pushed Fremont’s lead out to 8-5 in the top of the fourth.
Columbus responded with a run in the bottom of the inning.
Kinning finished Fremont’s scoring in regular with a solo shot over the centerfield fence to give the Tigers a three-run cushion.
The Discoverers tallied a run in the sixth and two runs in the seventh to force extras.
The two teams combined for 31 hits with Fremont producing 17.
Kinning went 4-for-5 on the night with a home run and a double to pace the offense.
Ashlyn Tucker tossed six frames, scattering eight hits and allowing four runs.
Fremont moves to 17-7 on the year with the sweep and will travel to Grand Island Tuesday for a doubleheader against the Islanders.
FHS JV beats Columbus
The Fremont junior varsity softball team took care of Columbus 12-6 Monday.
Jenna McClain led the offense with a pair of doubles while Tatum Moore added two singles.