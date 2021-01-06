Fremont notches 3-point record in rout of Columbus

No. 2 Fremont routed Columbus 87-43 Tuesday night while also achieving something no other Class A girls program has accomplished.
The Lady Tigers knocked down 13 3-pointers in the win, becoming the first girls basketball program in the state's largest classification to have a trio of 13 3-point outings on the season. (The Papillion-La Vista girls squad, who Fremont edged out earlier in a record-break game that saw 27 made 3-pointers, has two 14 made 3-point games this year.)
The only other team in the NSAA record book to accomplish that feat is Lincoln Christian's 2015-16 squad.
The Lady Tigers trailed briefly in the opening frame before back-to-back 3-pointers from Taylor McCabe, who finished with 25 points on 6 of 10 shooting from range.
Fremont led 21-15 at the end of the first quarter and continued to pull away the rest of the night, opening up a 50-29 lead by halftime.
The Lady Tigers held Columbus to 14 points in the second half to secure the lopsided win.
Five Fremont players scored in double-figures led by McCabe's 25 points. Charli Earth went for 16 points. Sarah Shepard notched 15.
McKenna Murphy was perfect from the floor for 11 points, converting all three of her shots from beyond the arc. Bella Keaton added 10 points.