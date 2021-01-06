Fremont notches 3-point record in rout of Columbus

No. 2 Fremont routed Columbus 87-43 Tuesday night while also achieving something no other Class A girls program has accomplished.

The Lady Tigers knocked down 13 3-pointers in the win, becoming the first girls basketball program in the state's largest classification to have a trio of 13 3-point outings on the season. (The Papillion-La Vista girls squad, who Fremont edged out earlier in a record-break game that saw 27 made 3-pointers, has two 14 made 3-point games this year.)

The only other team in the NSAA record book to accomplish that feat is Lincoln Christian's 2015-16 squad.

The Lady Tigers trailed briefly in the opening frame before back-to-back 3-pointers from Taylor McCabe, who finished with 25 points on 6 of 10 shooting from range.

Fremont led 21-15 at the end of the first quarter and continued to pull away the rest of the night, opening up a 50-29 lead by halftime.

The Lady Tigers held Columbus to 14 points in the second half to secure the lopsided win.

Five Fremont players scored in double-figures led by McCabe's 25 points. Charli Earth went for 16 points. Sarah Shepard notched 15.