Fremont pool has quickly become the fast lane to state for HAC swimmers

The new setting — the HAC meet was at Lincoln Southeast for many years — also created a lot of excitement.

“Mentality,” Lincoln Southwest coach Ross Mueller said when asked what leads to faster times. “I know when I was swimming, that when I went into a pool that I wasn’t quite used to and it was a big pool, my whole mentality changed.”

Said Nelson, “There is a different science to (the layout). Maybe it’s just the fact that the HAC became kind of an almost different type of environment. Before it was traditionally at a high school pool and now it’s at this big complex. There’s a little bit of an extra energy in the air with it.”

Fremont’s first run as the HAC meet host was a success. Coaches and swimmers had positive things to say about the environment and setup. Fremont coach Ali Granger sent out surveys after the meet to see what worked and what could be better, Tigers activities director Scott Anderson said.

The parents liked the senior walk prior to the finals, and the fastest swimmers in each prelim event got to pick a walkout song for Saturday’s event finals. The walkouts are similar to those at the US Olympic Trials.