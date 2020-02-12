Fremont pool has quickly become the fast lane to state for HAC swimmers

Jonathan Novinski was ripping off 27-second splits with each passing 50 yards.
The Grand Island swimmer, then a sophomore, was moving through the water at a rapid pace, and the crowd could sense he was about to do something unique.
Novinski did. He set a state record in the 500 freestyle at last year’s Heartland Athletic Conference meet, winning in 4:32.79.
His record came at the Dillon Family Aquatic Center in Fremont, which was hosting its very first HAC meet. But Novinski wasn’t the only one popping off fast times or records in Fremont.
Fremont High’s Emma Walz set a new HAC meet record in the 100 backstroke in that meet as a junior with a time of 56.95. Her performance also set a school record and established a pool record for the pool. She went on to set a school record of 53.78 in the 100 freestyle.
Lauren Gifford, then a senior, set an FHS record in the 200 IM preliminaries with a time of 2:15.34. She also set a school record of 1:07.68 in the 100 breaststroke. Walz and Gifford joined forces with then seniors Kinley Shallberg and Karsen Jesse to set a school record in the 200 freestyle relay (1:40.32) and the 400 freestyle relay (3:43.66).
With each new record set after it opened in 2018, the new aquatic center quickly earned the reputation as having arguably the fastest pool in the state. There was no arguing from HAC coaches and swimmers.
“That pool is really unique and it’s fast,” Norfolk coach Dave Nelson said. “We had people from the Metro last year going, ‘Wow, the HAC just got a lot faster.’”
Fremont is set to host the HAC swimming meet again. Preliminaries begin at noon Friday and finals are at noon Saturday.
Conference meets are typically fast to begin with. Many swimmers still trying to get automatic state cuts are tapered heading into the meet, and those not fully rested are capable of faster times, too, for various reasons. They’re wearing tech suits and the rise in competition elevates their swims.
But the 2019 HAC meet waters had a different feel to them. Many swimmers were dropping 4-5 seconds off their seed times, and in some cases, much more than that. Numerous competitors in the 50 freestyle were dropping by nearly .75 seconds.
In fact, the challenge for many HAC coaches last year was trying to get swimmers to go even faster at state at the Devaney Sports Center, which is where swimmers normally swim their best times.
So what led to a faster HAC meet?
The pool setup likely played a role. The water is at the same level as the gutters, resulting in less splash back. There are 10 lanes, so it feels a lot more wide open. Swimmers also have access to a warm-down pool.
The new setting — the HAC meet was at Lincoln Southeast for many years — also created a lot of excitement.
“Mentality,” Lincoln Southwest coach Ross Mueller said when asked what leads to faster times. “I know when I was swimming, that when I went into a pool that I wasn’t quite used to and it was a big pool, my whole mentality changed.”
Said Nelson, “There is a different science to (the layout). Maybe it’s just the fact that the HAC became kind of an almost different type of environment. Before it was traditionally at a high school pool and now it’s at this big complex. There’s a little bit of an extra energy in the air with it.”
Fremont’s first run as the HAC meet host was a success. Coaches and swimmers had positive things to say about the environment and setup. Fremont coach Ali Granger sent out surveys after the meet to see what worked and what could be better, Tigers activities director Scott Anderson said.
The parents liked the senior walk prior to the finals, and the fastest swimmers in each prelim event got to pick a walkout song for Saturday’s event finals. The walkouts are similar to those at the US Olympic Trials.
Seating (about 500) is tight, but Anderson said spectators did a good job last year of moving down if their kids were not swimming, allowing others to sit.
The HAC has yet to commit to Fremont long-term for conference swimming, but Anderson has heard good things from schools and parents.
“The hope is that this will be something that we’ll be able to keep here for the long term,” he said. “It’s not to the point with Kearney where we know we’re going to have cross country (there). Everyone is anticipating it will be in Fremont for years to come.”
One thing is for certain: Fremont has become the fast lane to Devaney.
The Fremont Tribune contributed to this story.