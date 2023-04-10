OMAHA—A full-team effort netted the Fremont girls a bronze finish in the team standings at the Millard South Invite Friday night.

The Tigers finished with 68 team points behind champion Papillion-La Vista South with 106 and runner-up Sioux Falls Lincoln out of South Dakota.

“Projection-wise, we were supposed to finish probably in the middle of the field, but our kids came out and competed well,” said Fremont girls coach TJ Roffers.

Tayler Evans was the lone champion for the Fremont girls, winning the pole vault with a meet record jump of 11’3”—her second-straight week of breaking a meet record.

Evans also finished third in the triple jump with a leap of 33’ 10”. She was joined on the podium by Cheyenne Smith, who finished fifth with a distance of 32’ 10”.

On the track, the Tigers produced four runner-up finishes.

Chloe Hemmer had her hand in a pair of the silver placements and showcased her versatility with a runner-up finish in the 3200m while also running a leg of the 4x400m relay.

She matched Sioux Falls Lincoln’s Ali Bainbridge’s pace in the opening two laps of the race, but couldn’t maintain Bainbridge’s rate as the Nebraska-commit went on to run a 10:49.87 to set the meet record.

Hemmer settled into her own pace and ended up with a time of 11:28.65, still 25 seconds faster than the rest of the Nebraska competitors.

“I was just told to focus on my own race and make sure I was maintaining because I went out really fast with that girl not knowing what to expect from her,” Hemmer said.

She closed her day by running the third leg of the final relay of the night, joining Emmalee Sheppard, Ella Cooper and Sydney Glause in posting a time of 4:10.68.

Sheppard, Cooper, Glause and Sahree Worthy combined to finish fifth in the 4x100m relay.

Glause also had a fourth place finish individually in the 200m in 26.02, moving up two spots from her qualifying time.

Fremont’s 4x800m team—Maris Dahl, Ayva Darmento, McKenna Olson and Allison Merril—secured their runner-up spot with a time of 10:11.88.

Dahl individually added a runner-up finish in the 1600m, crossing at 5:26.49 with Olson adding team points with a seventh place finish in 5:42.17.

Darmento chipped in in the 800m, finishing seventh in 2:29.69.

Sophomore Juan Gonzalez highlighted the Fremont boys effort with another record setting run.

Gonzalez set the Fremont sophomore 1600m record with a time of 4:17.51 to blow away the field. It’s the fourth fastest 1600m in school history, regardless of grade level.

Will Schulz also reached the podium in the race, finishing seventh.

The Tigers finished in a tie for seventh place in the team standings with 48 points.

Fremont added two more runner-up finishes on the track with Paulo Murrieta-Torres in the 800m, crossing at 2:02.41 and Schultz, Gonzalez, Colter Fritz and Caleb Sund combining in the 4x800m relay with a time of 8:19.08.

Wex Pleskac took bronze in the 3200m, cracking ten minutes at 9:52.62 while Noah Miller finished eighth in 10:09.03.

Noah Sagehorn added an eighth place finish in the 300m hurdles with a time of 43.35.

Out in the field, Michael Dalton notched a second place finish in the pole vault, clearing 12’6”. Bretton Piscitelli added a seventh place finish in the event with a final height of 11’.

Austin Mattson reached the podium in the discus with a throw of 135’ 3”, good for sixth place.

Fremont will be on their home turf for its next meet, hosting the Tiger Invitational Friday at Heedum Field.