OMAHA — Fremont High School’s work at the Omaha Bryan Softball Triangular on Thursday was done quickly.
As in six total innings.
The Tigers used a 10-run second inning to down South Sioux City 13-1 and then utilized a 15-run third to beat the host school 18-0. Both games ended after three innings due to run rule.
South Sioux City scored an unearned run in the top of the first against Carlie Neuhaus. The Tigers tied it in the bottom of the inning. Tori Baker singled and Mallory Schleicher walked. A passed ball advanced the runners before another passed ball scored Baker.
In the second, Makenzie Ridder continued her hot hitting by belting a grand slam. The blast put the Tigers firmly in control.
“Makenzie’s grand slam really put things over the top and kept the momentum on our side,” Fremont coach Mike Schleicher said. “She has had a phenomenal week at the plate.”
In six games this week, Ridder is hitting .647 with an on-base percentage of .750. She has hit five home runs — two against Columbus, two against Grand Island and the grand slam — with 19 RBI and 12 runs scored.
The Tigers added two runs in the bottom of the third. Karisa Davenport and Raegan Hoyle had singles before Neuhaus doubled in a run. Kylie Phillips’ single scored Hoyle.
Neuhaus only allowed one hit and one walk while earning the win. She struck out four.
“Carlie throwing a one-hitter and giving up no earned runs was a great way to start the evening,” Schleicher said. “She really looked sharp tonight in the circle.”
Phillips went 3-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBI. Neuhaus had two hits and two RBI while Baker had a pair of singles and two runs scored.
Baker notched her first pitching win of the season in Game 2. She only allowed one hit and two walks while striking out five.
The Tigers scored three times in the first. Baker was hit by a pitch and Mallory Schleicher walked. A passed ball advanced the runners before Ridder hit a two-run single. Neuhaus later hit a RBI single.
Fremont put the game away in the third. Cami Bisson had a two-run double and Neuhaus had a run-scoring double and a two-run double.
“We did a good job of being patient, looking for pitches we could drive and drawing several walks,” Schleicher said. “We benefitted from several hit-by-pitch calls. I liked our approach at the plate all night.”
Neuhaus had three hits to spark the offense. Emerson Gilfry, Ridder and Baker had a single and two RBI each. Bisson, Anna Prauner, Moriah Cash and Davenport also had one hit each. Morgan Kalisek scored twice.
The wins improve the Tigers to 13-12 on the season. They will play Lincoln Southeast, McCook and North Platte on Saturday in the Lincoln Southeast Tournament.