Seven first place finishes lifted the Fremont girls to a runner-up finish at the Pat Murphy Invite.

It was the efforts of the 4x400m relay squad and Sydney Glause in the anchor leg that ultimately vaulted the Tigers to the silver finish with 113 team points, jumping Millard North in the standings.

"By the end of the day on a day like today, you've got tired legs and you've got to battle," said Fremont girls coach TJ Roffers. "(The 4x400m relay team) are some of the most competitive kids on our team and that's who you want running in that race at the end."

Glause got the baton with the Tigers trailing. By the time she crossed the finish line, Fremont had a three-second lead over the field at 4:13.77, sending teammates relay members Emmalee Sheppard, Allison Merril and Ella Cooper home with medals.

"As soon as I saw that girl out in front, I wanted to go catch her right away," Glause said. "I knew it was going to be tough coming into the wind in the home stretch, but my coaches told me to work on my form and stay strong."

Glause climbed the podium four times Friday, finishing runner-up in the 100m at 12.64 and third in the 400m in 1:01.92.

She was also the anchor leg in the Tigers runner-up 4x100m relay which clocked in at 51.03 and was run by Sahree Worthy, Cooper and Sheppard.

Cooper also had a busy day. The senior won the long jump with a leap of 17' then came back to the track to finish fourth in the 100m.

Sheppard also added team points with a sixth place finish in the 400m.

Tayler Evans broke the meet's pole vaulting record to headline a two gold medal day for the junior.

She cleared 12'5", her first 12' clear of the season. It's the third meet record she's broke this season.

Evans also landed a 33' 7 1/2" jump in the triple jump to take the top spot in the event.

The Tigers long distance crew racked up three medals, taking the top spot in the 1600m, the 3200m and the 4x800m relay.

Chloe Hemmer notched a five-second win over the field in the 1600m, clocking in at 5:22.48.

She also ran the anchor leg of the Tigers' 4x800m as Ayva Darmento, Johana Macias, Jenna Knuppel and Hemmer combined to run a 10:09.02.

Maris Dahl secured the 3200m gold with a time of 12:03.38 for an 11 second win. Callie Waters took third in the race at 12:44.12.

Other Fremont medalists include Lily Wibbels taking third in the 100m hurdles in 17.44, Maddi Grosse finish seventh in the 300m hurdles in 53.46 and Makenna Meyer landing a throw of 104'2" in the discus, good for fourth place.

Lincoln Southwest ran away with the girls team title, racking up 205 points.

On the boys side, Fremont finished fourth in the team standings with 71.5 points.

"We keep improving and our marks are getting better," said Fremont boys coach Dave Sellon. "The kids are competing hard."

Juan Gonzalez was the lone champion for the boys, winning the 1600m in 4:26.19 as the Tigers picked up 20 team points from the event. Will Schulz secured a third place finish in 4:42.27 and Wes Pleaskac was five seconds back of his teammate in fourth in 4:47.25.

Pleskac also had a third place finish in the 3200m in 10:03.79 followed by Noah Miller in fourth in 10:08.52.

All three of Fremont's relays finished within the top three with both the 4x100m and the 4x800m taking home second place.

Hudson Cunnings, Alex Diers, Elijah Gunter and Da'Varius Bell combined to complete the one-lap spring in 44.63.

Will Schulz, Jase LaDay, Paulo Murrieta Torres and Gonzalez clocked in at 8:13.18.

In the 4x400m, Murrieta Torees, LaDay, Diers and Gonzalez finished third, crossing at 3:336.78.

Gunter and Bell both reached the finals in the 100m with Bell edging out his teammate by .002 seconds for fifth place at 11.272 while Gunter crossed at 11.274.

Murrieta Torres also added a third place finish in the 800m to his haul for the day, clocking in at 2:03.03. He was joined on the podium by teammate Caleb Sund, who took fifth.

Fremont added team points in the 300m hurdles with Noah Sagehorn finishing fourth in 43.75 as well as the triple jump with Ben Avalos finishing fifth with a leap of 40'.

The Lincoln Southwest boys completed the team title sweep with 171, nearly doubling runner-up Norfolk's 96 points.

The meet was held at Heedum Field this spring as the track at the high school is currently under renovation.