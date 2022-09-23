Fremont puts away Grand Island in straight sets

Fremont took down Grand Island in straight sets on its home court Thursday night, 25-18, 25-22, 25-18 for the Tigers' 16th win of the year.

"We really wanted to focus on getting better with every single opportunity tonight and the girls did a great job of that," said Fremont assistant coach Sami Hansen.

Mattie Dalton handled the scoring difference in the opening set.

The sophomore accounted for five points in a 7-0 run by the Tigers that stretched a 7-6 lead into a 14-6 margin.

Her one-armed save kept a point alive and when the ball came back to her, she pounded out a back row kill to start the rally and send her to the service line.

Four of her next six serves went unanswered for aces.

The cushion allowed Fremont to ride out Grand Island for the opening set win.

Set two was the closest of the night with Fremont unable to break away until the Tigers went up 18-15, ultimately taking the set 25-22.

Back-to-back kills by Makayla Belmont in the third set all but wrapped up the match, opening up a 19-13 lead for the Tigers.

The Tigers middle hitter has come on strong in her senior year, ranking third on the team in kills.

"She's come alive with more confidence with all the reps that she has gotten in practice," Hanson said.

Fremont is 16-4 on the year, splitting its two matches during the week with a 3-1 loss to Lincoln East on Tuesday.

The Tigers won't play on their home court until the calendar turns to October, facing Norfolk on the road on Sept. 27 then traveling to Omaha Burke for a triangular with Burke and Omaha Bryan.