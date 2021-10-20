Fremont reaches HAC semifinals, falls to No. 10 Lincoln Pius X

No. 9 Fremont was on both ends of a sweep on the opening day of the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament Tuesday, taking down Norfolk in straight-sets then losing in three sets to No. 10 Lincoln Pius X.

The Tigers took care of business in their first game of the day, beating the Panthers 25-14, 25-22, 25-20 to reach the semifinals and ensure a spot in a medal match.

Mattie Dalton led the offense, hammering down 13 kills. Grace Williams joined Dalton in double-figures while Brylee Nelsen and Ellah Hoffer both added nine. Hofer also had 16 assists in the match.

“I felt like after we played Norfolk, we were tired and we looked tired and you could see that in our block being slow, our girls were slow to approach and we didn’t serve as aggressively as we did,” said Fremont coach Karen Nelsen. “That surprises me a bit because we have worked really hard to get in shape.”

Pius controlled the opening set of the semifinals match-up, opening up a ten-point advantage at 16-6 before cruising to a 25-11 win.

“We really win games from the service line and we talked about in the first set, they were never out of system, so that tells us we weren’t serving aggressively,” Nelsen said. If they aren’t out of system, we aren’t tough enough.”

The second set was a game of ties, with the lead see-sawing between the Tigers and the Thunderbolts all the way out to 22-22.

Pius X mustered back-to-back points to open up a 24-22 advantage.

Williams kept the Tigers alive for one additional point with a block, only for the Thunderbolts to go up two sets to none with a 25-23 win.

Fremont made a brief run in the third and final set of the night, pulling within three at 14-11, but Pius X finished the game on a 11-4 run to finalize the sweep.

“We are going to have to figure out how to have that winning attitude, especially when things get tough,”

Emmalee Sheppard and Hofer paced the offense in the second game, both finishing with seven kills.

Brylee Nelsen followed up her 30 assist performance against Norfolk with 16 assists against the Thunderbolts.

Fremont will play in the third place match at 5 p.m. Thursday against Lincoln East at Lincoln East. The Spartans were swept by No. 3 Lincoln Southwest in the other semifinals game Tuesday.

The regular season meeting between Fremont (20-7) and Lincoln East went five sets with the Tigers pulling out the victory.

“Even in our third place game, we are going to catch a really hot team right now,” Nelsen said. “We are going to have to be ready to play and treat it like it’s the game we would have liked to play in even though we would have liked to be first or second.”

